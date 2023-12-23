Arsenal are prepared to sell a "top-level" player, and he could even leave in January, with manager Mikel Arteta's personal transfer priority shared this week.

Edu makes transfer admission ahead of January

Sporting director Edu, speaking on Amazon Prime Video recently (via football.london), made a promising transfer admission ahead of the winter window.

The Brazilian has stated that Arsenal are "prepared" for what will be a hectic window, with reports suggesting that they have their eyes on strengthening a few key positions.

"To work for a football club like Arsenal, it is always busy isn’t it," said Edu on Arsenal's January plans.

"You need to put in a lot of effort and energy and dedicate a lot of time, but of course in January and the summer, it does intensify a bit. We are prepared. We have big people around the club to support me and the decisions. We always have our targets - it is important to be prepared for every single scenario - that is very important.

"We have so many people working on one signing - we have people who are in recruitment, leader of operations and it’s a big team effort to sign one player so that is what makes me proud because the way we are working and connecting as a club, that is what makes me so proud because I am part of it, but what makes me very happy is the way we are working today."

It is believed Arsenal want to sign two new full-backs, a new midfielder and striker, but their lavish spending in the summer means the Gunners may have to compromise on a couple of those (The Independent).

Arteta is arguably lacking options up front, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah standing out as his only natural choices. Injuries could severely detriment Arsenal's attacking options if they're not careful, and they've been heavily linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Arsenal are seen as current favourites to sign Toney, according to recent reports, and signing a new forward appears to be firmly on the agenda next month.

Arsenal prepared to sell Nketiah

Journalist Wayne Veysey has an update on this for Football Insider.

The reporter claims signing a striker is Arteta's personal "priority" at Arsenal in January, with the club also prepared to sell Nketiah in 2024.

Eddie Nketiah's best league games for Arsenal Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United 9.86 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 7.92 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.66 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.00 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

The Englishman could depart as soon as the winter window as Arsenal's manager and the club's recruitment team seemingly plot an attacking overhaul.

Indeed, it is believed a January exit cannot be ruled out for Nketiah if they're presented with the right offer, coming as Arsenal seek to raise funds for new signings.

The 24-year-old, who's scored five goals in 16 league appearances, has also been called a "top-level" player by Arteta. However, it appears Nketiah could well be sacrificed in Arsenal's hunt for a prolific marksman.