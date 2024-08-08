A highly-regarded player has made his transfer preference crystal clear, and will not sign for any other club except Arsenal this summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta has little time remaining before the new Premier League season kicks off, as the Spaniard seeks to beat Man City to a title at the third successive attempt.

The Gunners fell narrowly short last term, pushing City all the way to the final day, and Arsenal may just be three or four players shy of going that one step further. Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team haven't been too busy this window, with the north Londoners making just two major signings in David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

The latter, who joined from Bologna in an initial £34 million deal, comes in to bolster Arteta's defensive ranks after an excellent 23/24 campaign for Bologna and standout performances for Italy at Euro 2024.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna Statistics 2023-24 Serie A Games 30 Goal Contributuion 7 Clean Sheets 15 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.92 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.80 via WhoScored

Summer deadline day is just weeks away, though, so rumours have circulated in regard to who could be next through the door. It is believed Arsenal are keen to sign a new forward, with the likes of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres and Wolves' Pedro Neto all players who've been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a new midfielder seems the most possible next deal for Edu and co, with Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino heavily linked. The 28-year-old, fresh off the back of an impressive Euros campaign for eventual champions Spain, is firmly on the agenda at Arsenal as his contract ticks down to expiry in 2025.

Mikel Merino only wants to join Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have been in talks over signing Merino for a while now, with journalist Steve Kay sharing an update to KS1TV (via TBR).

It is believed Merino doesn't want to join any other club except Arsenal, and the deal is on the verge of being done for around £25 million.

"My information is that this is on the verge of being done. Personal terms are agreed, a deal of around €30m (£25m)," said Kay. “The clubs have agreed. Merino doesn’t want to sign for anyone else. He’s not signing a new contract.

“From what I’m hearing it’s the total opposite of what other publications have come out with because as far as I know this will be done in the next couple of days.”

The Sociedad star scored eight goals and registered five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last season, so £25 million could be considered a bit of a steal in this market, especially considering his glowing reputation.

"I think that tournament [Euro 2024] was a good reflection of him," said Miguel Flaño, a former Osasuna team-mate, to Sky Sports.

"He is used to starting games and being very important for his club. But his role at the European Championship was something different. Although he wasn't a starter, he showed a lot of humility, understanding he could still be important in another way.

"And as we saw, he was decisive, most of all with his goal against Germany but also in the games when he didn't score. He just puts the team first and thinks about how he can help."

Another ex-Osasuna player, Alfredo Sanchez, also called Merino a "top, top player".