A Euro 2024 star is about to leave his current club, and it is believed that Chelsea are now a prime potential destination for him.

Busy summer as Chelsea secure eight new signings for Maresca

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo (free), striker Marc Guiu, homegrown starlet Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Portuguese ace Renato Veiga, Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and Olympic youngster Caleb Wiley have all been announced as new captures by the club - with Chelsea also set to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors in a £17 million deal.

These eight new arrivals bring Chelsea's total expenditure for the window to nearly £120 million, but Todd Boehly and the wider recruitment team have registered a net spend of just £31 million by offloading Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen - who left for a combined fee of around £89 million.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley could yet add even more talent to Chelsea's books before deadline day on August 30. New head coach Enzo Maresca is personally keen to sign a new striker, according to some reports, while it is believed that Chelsea are actively targeting a star new winger who can compete with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 via Transfermarkt

The west Londoners had reportedly attempted to bring in Michael Olise from Crystal Palace as a potential foil or replacement for Sterling, but the 22-year-old instead opted for a move to Bayern Munich as he begins work under Vincent Kompany in Bavaria.

Chelsea's signing of Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester, who joined in a £30 million deal and put pen to paper on a five-year contract, may negate the need for another central midfield ace - but it is now believed that position could still be reinforced.

Maresca already has the Englishman, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Veiga, Kellyman and Conor Gallagher at his disposal, but perhaps a potential exit for the latter could force Chelsea back into the market.

Gallagher has been widely tipped to leave Chelsea for a while after entering the final year of his contract, and his future looks set to be a major talking point following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

Mikel Merino about to leave Real Sociedad and could join Chelsea

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who is also in the final 12 months of his deal, is now apparently on Chelsea's radar - potentially to succeed Gallagher.

The 28-year-old impressed at the Euros for eventual champions Spain, scoring the winner against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals, and could be available at a cut-price £25 million due to his contract situation.

This has alerted Stamford Bridge chiefs to an opportunity, according to journalist Roberto Gomez, who claimed on Radio Marca that Merino is about to leave Real Sociedad and could join Chelsea.

"Mikel Merino is about to leave for the Premier League," said Gomez.

"It seems that Chelsea is the team that is very interested. My information is that he is leaving."

The 28-year-old made 45 appearances at club level for Sociedad last term, bagging eight goals and five assists in all competitions, so he could be an astute alternative to Gallagher if he does depart.