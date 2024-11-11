To suggest Arsenal's title bid is done and dusted at the beginning of November might be a tad dramatic but it does feel as though their chances of winning the Premier League trophy are hanging by a thread.

It's crazy to say that really, particularly when you consider they sit just four points behind Manchester City.

Alas, Pep Guardiola's men are not the front runners in 2024/25. That honour is currently reserved for Liverpool who are enjoying quite the honeymoon period under Arne Slot so far.

There is much for the Gunners to improve on after the international break but they do, at least, seem to have a fitter squad now.

Martin Odegaard returned to the starting lineup during the 1-1 draw and dazzled, notably supplying the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's opening goal.

His return is a huge boost for a team who have lacked creativity since his injury.

Martin Odegaard's performance in numbers

During every international break there is a huge worry. What happens if our stay player gets injured? Well, over the last two pauses for domestic action, Mikel Arteta has seen both Odegaard and Bukayo Saka hobble from the field.

Odegaard's problem - to his ankle - was far worse than a muscular injury for Saka and as a result, it's kept him sidelined for the last two months or so.

Since then, the north Londoners have struggled to create opportunities and score goals. That has been particularly noticeable since the last international break.

They failed to score against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Inter Milan, while they only netted once against Shakhtar in the Champions League.

The reason for that is largely Odegaard's absence. Leandro Trossard has often been selected but has waned significantly in recent weeks while playing as a midfielder. The fact he's not assisted a single goal in the Premier League this term speaks volumes.

It defies belief, therefore, that Ethan Nwaneri still awaits his first league start. His cameo against Inter last midweek was incredibly bright, showcasing more than the Belgium has ever done in a central role. The way he turned Stefan de Vrij late on in the San Siro before getting a shot off was evidence of the immense quality the young 17-year-old possesses.

His time will still have to wait because the club captain is back and he is back with a vengeance. He replaced Trossard in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge and was undeniably Arteta's best player.

Odegaard vs Palmer Stat Odegaard Palmer Mins played 90 90 Assists 1 0 Expected Assists 0.23 0.01 Touches 50 50 Pass accuracy 92% 77% Key passes 4 1 Crosses 1/1 0/4 Shots 2 4 Ground duels won 3/10 3/8 Tackles 2 1 Stats via Sofascore.

He registered four key passes - the most of any player on the pitch - with the most important being the assist for Martinelli's goal. It was a moment of play they've missed hugely in recent months. Out of nowhere, the Norwegian lofted a lovely ball towards the back post where the Brazilian took it in his spell and fired past Robert Sanchez.

It was perhaps a surprise to see Odegaard play the full 90 minutes but needs must; there is no one quite like him in the squad.

It even seemed to be good news for summer signing Mikel Merino who has endured an indifferent first few months in north London.

Mikel Merino's performance in numbers

This has been a life-changing year for Spaniard, Merino. He won the European Championships over the summer and just months later was penning terms with Arsenal, arriving back in England following a prior spell with Newcastle United.

He was injured in his very first training session which didn't bode well and since then he's struggled to get up to speed. The former Real Sociedad midfielder did score a well-taken goal in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool but that remains his finest moment in Arsenal colours so far.

Well, appearing off the bench in place of Declan Rice over the weekend, he put in a fine display, one that was described as his "best performance in an Arsenal shirt" by reporter Connor Humm.

Why such fine praise? Well, he helped to change the game with a more progressive way of playing. According to Fotmob, he made four passes into the final third despite playing just 19 minutes. For context, that was the same number as Rice and Odegaard made. The Spain international also had as many touches in the opposition box (1) as their record signing did.

Merino's cameo vs Chelsea Minutes played 19 Accurate passes 16/19 (84%) Touches 27 Key passes 0 Passes into final 3rd 4 Shots 1 Successful dribbles 1/1 Fouled 2x Recoveries 2 Interceptions 1 Blocks 1 Tackles 0 Duels won 4/5 Stats via Fotmob.

Yes, the England star wasn't fully fit after a broken toe but it summed up how well he did in his limited minutes.

Having played alongside the likes of Trossard and Partey so far since arriving, it did look as though there was far greater balance with a midfield duo of Odegaard and Merino.

It's certainly something for Arteta to ponder over the next two weeks. It was certainly an excellent late cameo from the £130k-per-week earner.