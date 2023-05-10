CBS' coverage of major nights in the Champions League are always terrific viewing.

With Kate Abdo as host, she is traditionally joined by one of the best forwards we've ever seen in the shape of Thierry Henry, alongside defensive stalwarts Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

Together they combine to make golden television with Richards often the one who is poked at with fun.

As ever, Henry will ooze class and Carragher will always guarantee an interesting debate.

Although their punditry is excellent, it's often the extra activities they get up to on the show that causes most hilarity.

As the panel previewed the Milan derby, a game that Inter won 2-0, football great Paolo Maldini joined the crew pitch side with Peter Schmeichel at the San Siro.

What happened when Maldini joined CBS?

After a round of questions with Schmeichel the Italian got the chance to speak to the three aforementioned pundits in the studio.

The conversation was not only hilarious, but fascinating too as the trio were simply left in awe of the World Cup winner.

Henry began by detailing a story of how "scared" he got when facing the Milan great when France took on Italy in the 90s.

Carragher got the chance to tell a story about how he acquired the former defender's match-worn shirt after the 2005 Champions League final.

Richards, on the other hand, didn't have a story to tell but was in shock as he got the chance to speak to Maldini. He greeted him in Italian before telling the 54-year-old that his love has switched allegiances towards him instead of Henry in a funny exchange.

Once the footballing great left the show, Abdo asked why he was so special, with Henry detailing several reasons from being a one club man to the fact that he could pull off any style of clothing.