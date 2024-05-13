Spurs and Ange Postecoglou have been handed a first step towards their squad clear out as it emerged that AC Milan are keen on one of their fringe players this summer.

Tottenham beginning major overhaul

Tottenham have already begun their summer reshaping of the squad, despite having two games left to play of the Premier League season. Rank outsiders for Champions League football next season, Spurs will need Liverpool to beat Aston Villa and then they would need a result against Manchester City on Tuesday, something that would leave the title in the hands of bitter rivals Arsenal.

Postecoglou has already admitted need for change this summer, and a deal to let Japhet Tanganga depart permanently has already been agreed, while Joe Rodon is expected to follow when he returns from his loan with Leeds United.

But there will be plenty of changes to the first team squad too. As per Football Insider, Tottenham are ready to sell Ben Davies this summer, while it is likely that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso will all follow him out of the exit door in north London. The same can be said for loanee Tanguy Ndombele, as well as bit-part player Oliver Skipp.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites are also ready to "listen to offers for Emerson Royal in the upcoming window" as they target fresh faces at full-back heading into the new season. Now, Milan are considering making a move.

Milan want discounted deal for Emerson

That comes with reports claiming that Milan are keen on a move for the Brazilian full back this summer. Emerson has been used as an emergency option across the back four by Postecoglou, but to little success. The Lilywhites have won just three of the 11 games that he has started this season, losing six of them.

He was criticized by Roy Keane during Tottenham's recent defeat to Liverpool for his failure to "smell danger", something the ex-Manchester United captain warned was now never going to come to him.

“He doesn’t smell danger. Wherever he is in the back four, he doesn’t smell danger. Whether he is at right-back or left-back, and he is not going to get to know at this stage of his career.”

Emerson in the Premier League this season Position Games played Win % Right back 4 50% Centre back 5 20% Left back 7 42.8%

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, that has not put Milan off a move, but they have baulked at the massive £25m price tag that Spurs have slapped on the Brazilian's head.

As a result, they are hoping that a lack of interest puts pressure on Spurs and the price 'collapses', or potentially helps them secure a loan move so they don't have to pay any fee at all.

The latter could be tricky, with Emerson having just two years to run on his £40,000 a week deal in north London, meaning that a loan wouldn't really suit the Lilywhites.