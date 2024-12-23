Newcastle United are reportedly ready to sign a "ridiculous" £25m international defender during the January transfer window, with his current club already lining up his replacement.

It has been a solid period in the season for the Magpies, who haven't been perfect by any means, but have picked up some important results in the Premier League. On Saturday, they strode to a 4-0 win away to Ipswich Town, thanks to the in-form Alexander Isak's hat-trick, and they now sit eighth in the table after the weekend action.

It is important that reinforcements continue to be added to Eddie Howe's squad, however, with a lack of investment in the summer causing frustration for both the manager and sporting director Paul Mitchell. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle in 2025, as they look to nail down a successor to Nick Pope.

The Magpies' centre-back options feel sparse currently, not least after lengthy injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, and Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is thought to be a target for Newcastle. He has found it hard to be a key man at the Catalan club this season.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are reportedly in the race to sign Southampton's highly-rated teenage midfielder Tyler Dibling, who looks like a player with a huge amount of potential. His technical ability has shone throughout the season, despite Saints' vast struggles in the Premier League.

Newcastle ready to move for £25m centre-back

According to MilanLive [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are ready to move for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, with a January move not ruled out. Milan are lining up Lazio’s Mario Gila as a direct replacement for the England international next month and want to raise funds before they complete that move.

The Magpies aren't the only Premier League club showing an interest, however, with both West Ham and Aston Villa also mentioned in the report. It is thought that £25m could be enough to acquire the services of the England international.

Tomori could be a great signing for Newcastle, while a return to English football may also appeal to him, enhancing his hopes of getting himself back in the England fold more regularly.

At 27, the former Chelsea man could be coming right into his peak years, with Ally McCoist heaping praise on him in the past in a game against Newcastle: "That is a ridiculous tackle incredible. Almiron goes with his left-foot as he thinks it's a tap-in, if he goes with his right-foot then it's a goal. Tremendous tackle."

Tomori possesses Premier League experience, making 17 appearances in the competition, and could represent a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who continues to be linked with a move to the Magpies in a deal that could cost around £70m.

The fact that Milan potentially have a successor lined up can only bode well for Newcastle, suggesting that a January switch isn't out of the question.