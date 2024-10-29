Chelsea could be set to lose one member of their squad as a European giant eye up a potential swoop in January or next summer, amid a longstanding obsession with him.

Chelsea's squad still needs work

It has been a strong start to the Premier League campaign for Enzo Maresca's side, with the Blues having lost just twice. Those losses have come on the opening day against Manchester City and narrowly at Anfield against Liverpool, the two sides currently fighting for a spot at the top of the table.

The Blues' win over Newcastle United on Sunday moved them up to fifth, just a point behind Arsenal and Aston Villa above them and in the Champions League places. This has all been achieved with the youngest squad in the league, an impressive feat for Maresca and the Chelsea leadership.

The youngest squads in the Premier League 24/25 Club Average age Chelsea 23.4 Tottenham Hotspur 24.2 Brighton and Hove Albion 24.9 Bournemouth 25 Brentford 25.1

But there are still question marks over the squad, with several players clearly not wanted by the Blues boss and now sidelined with their value only decreasing, with Ben Chilwell the main culprit.

He is not alone though; Marc Guiu, Cesare Casadei and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all struggling for first team action, while Raheem Sterling has been sent on loan to London rivals Arsenal, though he is yet to make an impression in north London.

Now, one Chelsea man could be offered a way out in the upcoming transfer window.

European giant chase midfielder

That comes as AC Milan are reportedly "obsessed" with Chelsea midfield outcast Carney Chukwuemeka, who has played just 27 minutes of senior football so far this season. He is yet to feature in a Premier League squad under Maresca, and the Chelsea boss suggested he was best off leaving the club.

"I will say exactly the same thing I have said many times: Carney is a very good player, but for the amount of players we have, we decided at the beginning of the season it is probably better to leave and go somewhere, prove himself and playing 30 or 35 games than being here and play less games", the Blues boss explained in September.

"Unfortunately that didn't happen. He is our player. He had some minutes the other day, today he was not involved. Hopefully, we can give him more minutes."

AC Milan were believed to be interested in the 21-year-old over the summer, but no move materialised. However, that has not put them off.

As per CalcioMercato, Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada has a ‘real obsession’ with the former Aston Villa youth academy player, and is keen to bring him to the San Siro in 2025.

It is added that "Moncada could make an attempt to sign him on a loan deal with an option to buy in January", and signing another midfielder is seen as a "priority" at Milan at present despite the form of Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders in Paulo Fonseca's side.

Chukwuemeka is still contracted to Chelsea until 2028, taking home £100k-p/w despite barely featuring, and that may be a wage that Milan are reluctant to match, as it would make him their fourth highest earner.

However, a loan move with an option to buy could suit all parties, and could continue an emerging trend of Milan hoovering up unwanted Chelsea talent.