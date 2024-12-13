Following the shock news that Neil Harris will be stepping down as Millwall manager after their game against Middlesbrough this weekend, the Lions have reportedly turned their attention towards a potential replacement.

Who Millwall could appoint to replace Harris

Sat 13th and just seven points adrift of the playoffs, it seemed as though Millwall were in no danger of being forced to find a new manager, with Harris taking charge of his second permanent spell as an undisputed club legend. Following the Lions' run of five Championship games without victory, however, Harris made the shock decision to step down from his role and leave the London side to search for his replacement after Middlesbrough this weekend.

Writing a letter to the fans, Harris opened his statement by saying: "Today I am announcing that I will be leaving Millwall Football Club after Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough.

"This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be. Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager.

"We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time."

Those at The Den won't have a whole lot of time for sentiment, however, in the middle of a busy festive period and have, of course, already turned their attention towards a potential replacement.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Millwall are now plotting a move to appoint Mat Sadler, who has been added to both theirs and Northampton Town's shortlist of options. The young Walsall boss has impressed plenty during his time in charge of the club and could be set to take the biggest step of his managerial career so far by replacing Harris.

Pressure would be on young Sadler

Still just 39 years old, Sadler would be entering an incredibly pressurised role given that he'd be succeeding a club legend at Millwall. The rest of the Championship has seen how mid-season managerial changes can go plenty of times in the past too. Both Birmingham City and Sunderland made surprising decisions last season and the latter suffered relegation whilst the Black Cats just about came out unscathed.

So, Sadler would certainly be a risk, but his record so far this season speaks for itself. Operating in a 3-5-2 flat formation, Sadler's Walsall side have lost just three League Two games all season and sit top of England's third tier by two points, on course to secure promotion.

The step from League Two to the Championship is not one that can be ignored by Millwall, however, as they look to replace Harris at the busiest time of the campaign.