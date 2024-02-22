Highlights Joe Edwards has been sacked after just 19 games in charge of Millwall following a string of poor results.

"A further announcement regarding the club’s next Head Coach will be made in due course," a club statement read on Wednesday.

Reports have now identified the likely candidate to take over in the shape of an experienced boss who utilises a 4-2-3-1 formation.

After just 19 games in charge, Millwall have sacked Joe Edwards and have already made an offer to his replacement, pursuing a shock return. The London club are currently just one point adrift of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Joe Edwards sacked

It looks as though Millwall's recent 2-0 defeat against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday was the nail in the coffin for Edwards' tenure, which lasted just 19 games. Four wins in that time just about sums things up and, now, confirmed by a club statement on Wednesday afternoon, he has been relieved of his duties at The Den. With a matter of months remaining to turn things around, Millwall must get their next decision right or face the prospect of relegation down to League One.

Having finished as high as eighth last season, missing out on a play-off place by just one point, it's been some fall from grace for the Lions throughout the current campaign. Going from play-off hopefuls to relegated in the space of a year would be some disaster for all involved, but if their form continues, it could very much be their reality.

At a time when experience is key, however, those at The Den have reportedly turned to a manager who knows exactly what success means at the club. According to Peter Smith of Sky Sports, Millwall have offered Neil Harris an 18-month deal to become Edwards' replacement and leave current club Cambridge United.

Harris, of course, took charge of Millwall on a permanent basis from 2015 to 2019 in an incredibly successful spell and could be the man to take them to safety this season.

Harris' previous Millwall spell

Harris won't need to spend much time getting the fans onside at The Den, having spent a number of years at the club, earning League One promotion back in 2017 before helping to turn the club into play-off contenders in the Championship. Now, with his first-ever club edging closer and closer to the dropzone, he could quickly reinforce his hero status in London even further if he manages to keep the Lions in the Championship without too much fuss this season.

Clubs Neil Harris has managed (via Transfermarkt) Date Joined Date Left Millwall March 10, 2015 October 3, 2019 Cardiff City November 16, 2019 January 21, 2021 Gillingham January 31, 2022 October 5, 2023 Cambridge United December 6, 2023 Present

If he does decide to take the job, Harris' 4-2-3-1 formation may prove to be far more fluid than Edwards' back three system, which Millwall ultimately failed to adjust to during his tenure. The former manager's first game back in charge could come as soon as this Saturday in what could be one of the toughest fixtures in his second stint in charge up against promotion-hopefuls Southampton.