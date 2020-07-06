The Den

Key Information about The Den

The Den, previously known as The New Den, is the home of Millwall Football Club. The 20,146 all-seater stadium is located in Bermondsey of south-east London and is adjacent to the South London railway, just a quarter of a mile from The Old Den which it replaced back in 1993.

The Den is Millwall’s sixth stadium they have occupied throughout their history and it has four famous stands; the Dockers Stand, the Cold Blow Lane stand, the Barry Kitchener Stand, and the North Stand which is allocated for visiting away supporters.

A history of The Den

The Den was built in place of its predecessor and was among the first new all-seater stadiums in England to comply with the Taylor report. Chairman Reg Burr deemed The Old Den as not being feasible to develop into an all-seater stadium, therefore in 1990, he announced plans to relocate to a newly built stadium in the Senegal Fields area in south Bermondsey. The original plans for the stadium stated that the capacity would be around 25,000 to 30,000; however, the club opted to wait so the capacity was kept just over the 20,000 which stands today.

After 83 years, the Lions moved to the new Den, and this was the first new stadium constructed for a professional football team in London since 1937. The Den opened on 4 August 1993, and hosted its first friendly game against Sporting Lisbon which the Lions lost 2-1.

Millwall have experienced many ups and downs in The Den. The first season in their new stadium saw them finish third in Division One which was their highest finish since relegation from the top flight in 1990.

The Lions never actually made it back up to the newly formed Premier League whilst playing at The Den, and in 1996 they were relegated down to Division Two (League One). Millwall finally enjoyed some success at The Den as they claimed the Division Two title at the start of the new millennium. Since then, the Lions have battled between League One and the Championship where they are currently competing.

In October 2019, Millwall were granted permission to prepare their own development plans in order to expand their stadium. In February 2020, the Lions announced that a phased expansion of The Den would begin, and this includes the addition of upper tiers behind the existing seats, which would gradually increase the ground’s capacity to 34,000 seats.

Tickets to Watch Millwall at The Den

Adult season tickets for The Den range from £360-450, over 62s and 18-21s from £220, under 18s from £25-175 depending on age – for adults this works out to be just over £15 per game.

Single tickets are up for sale through Millwall’s website, by phone or in person at the Millwall Ticket Office, and there is a good chance that you will be able to purchase the tickets you desire.

Tickets are priced at £23 for adults, £16 for 65s and over and under 22s, £10 for under-19s and just £5 for under-13s.

