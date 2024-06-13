A £35 million player, who will be representing his country at Euro 2024, is keen on making the move to Chelsea this summer - and he's apparently a new priority target for the west Londoners.

Chelsea set for busy summer as Boehly targets multiple defenders

After sealing the free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, the consensus is that Chelsea could still bring in another defender.

Veteran and fan favourite Thiago Silva departed Stamford Bridge on a Bosman deal to boyhood club Fluminese, and while Tosin's arrival will do wonders to make up for it, Fabrizio Romano states that an additional defensive ace could come in during a busy summer window.

Tosin Adarabioyo's all-time stats for Fulham in all competitions The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 132 Goals 5 Assists 2 Bookings 10 Red cards 1 Minutes played 11,376

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," said Romano on Chelsea's transfer plans after bringing in Enzo Maresca to replace Pochettino.

"It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two."

Apart from West Ham, Chelsea conceded more Premier League goals than any other side in the top ten last season, and there defensive fragilities were on display for all to see in certain games.

Doubts also surround the futures of both defender Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella. Indeed, GiveMeSport claimed this week that Chelsea could opt to sell either one of the pair, as they also plan to bring in a new full-back who would replace them.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, who will don the Hungarian jersey at Euro 2024, which is set to kick off on Friday, has been linked as an option for Maresca's side. The 20-year-old starlet made 28 league appearances for Bournemouth last season, attracting attention from England's elite, and it is believed Chelsea chiefs have been talking about signing Kerkez behind-the-scenes.

Kerkez wants to join Chelsea after emerging as priority target

GiveMeSport have an update on this from the last 48 hours, and they claim that Kerkez is keen on joining Maresca at Chelsea.

They also state that the full-back has emerged as a priority target for them, amid claims that he could cost around £35 million to prise away from the Vitality Stadium. Kerkez has a growing reputation and carried himself very well last season, despite still being a very young player operating at the highest level.

"Milos is a great boy. A crazy dude, in a good way. He is always positive and smiling,” said former teammate Mat Ryan.

“Hopefully he can develop even further in England and become even more mature. He is aggressive, powerful and has so many qualities. A unique skill set. Bournemouth is going to get stronger because of him. Milos still has a great career ahead of him.”