Paul Mitchell could be about to win back the hearts of Newcastle United fans and Eddie Howe as he looks to pull off a massive pair of deals in the coming months, both of which would represent a serious statement of intent on Tyneside.

Problems behind the scenes at Newcastle

Though their start to the Premier League season has been strong, all is not rosy at St James' Park, with relationships behind the scenes clearly far from perfect. A tricky summer ended in rejection, with Crystal Palace opting not to part ways with Marc Guehi despite several Newcastle bids, meaning that in what was expected to be a major summer of spending, they ended it with a net profit after the sale of highly-rated duo Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

After the window, new Sporting Director Paul Mitchell offered a scathing review of what went on, claiming that the club didn't have a transfer infrastructure that was "fit for purpose" and adding that the Magpies had "a lot to look at” to continue their upwards trajectory in the Premier League.

Newcastle's summer signings Player Fee Odysseas Vlachodimos €23.6m William Osula €11.6m Lewis Hall €33m John Ruddy Free Lloyd Kelly Free

“We didn’t have the sales window we thought we would have – and we have to look at that strategy as well, was that right, it was all aligned with the head coach. We have a lot to look at."

He added that he and Howe were in constant contact, but Howe later refuted those comments. Asked once more ahead of his side's clash with Fulham, Howe refused to be drawn into further speculation.

"I’m not going go in to every week in terms of our contact. But collaboration, as I said last week, is what we're looking to do to take the club forward," he explained.

Those frosty relations are likely to continue unless progress is made on the transfer front, and to that end Mitchell could be set to rebuild some bridges with his priorities for 2025.

Two deals in the crosshairs for Mitchell

That comes as The Northern Echo reveal that Mitchell is set to be key in upcoming talks to tie important pair Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon to new contracts on Tyneside amid ongoing speculation around the duo. Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, it is claimed that "there is a strong determination" to keep hold of both forwards "through at least the next two transfer windows", with Mitchell and CEO Darren Eales set to lead that charge.

Both players remain on the same terms as when they joined the club, with Isak taking home around £6m a year and Gordon half of that, each of which do not reflect their potential earnings at other clubs were they to move.

As a result, it is reported that the club are "keen to negotiate a new long-term agreement" with Isak, while Gordon will be heading into the final 12 months of his deal next summer and as a result talks over a new deal are "a key priority" for the Newcastle hierarchy.

It is added that "chief executive Darren Eales and sporting director Paul Mitchell [are] set to play leading roles" in deals that could define the new ownership, while Howe is "extremely supportive" of the plans to tie the pair down. Delivering on those contracts may well be a chance to rebuild bridges between the pair, and present a united front once more.