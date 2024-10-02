As Paul Mitchell seeks redemption for his and Newcastle United's summer failure, the Magpies are reportedly set to battle former sporting director Dan Ashworth in the race to sign a recent hat-trick hero.

Those at St James' Park must get things right on the transfer front following such frustration over their relatively quiet summer transfer window, which featured their very open pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, which ultimately ended in failure. Now looking to put things right, the transfer rumours have already picked up, as business continues as usual for Eddie Howe's side on the pitch.

As 2025 approaches, the likes of Jonathan David and Maghnes Akliouche have already been linked with a switch to St James' Park, as Newcastle look to hand Howe's side an added attacking boost.

David would, of course, be a particular coup, having risen to become a star striker in France for Lille. Now, with his contract coming to an end next summer, the Magpies could land a bargain deal. Attacking reinforcements seems to be the way forward too, with another name recently linked.

According to Bild via Fussball Transfers, Mitchell is now battling Ashworth to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, who have set the forward's price-tag at a hefty €50m (£42m) ahead of 2025. Adeyemi has also reportedly been heavily scouted by Liverpool, who have seemingly joined a hectic race for the signature of the £80k-a-week forward off the back of his recent hat-trick against Celtic in the Champions League.

Of course, if Mitchell is to make up for the summer, then one way to go about it would certainly be getting one over on the man he replaced to sign a young, in-form forward for Newcastle. With such high interest, however, the Magpies will have to act swiftly if they are to land the Dortmund star's signature.

"Amazing" Adeyemi is a man in form

If there's anyone who's stolen the headlines as of late, then it is Adeyemi. The 22-year-old is finally beginning to run the show within Dortmund's frontline under new boss Nuri Sahin, with five goals and five assists in just eight games highlighting the German's electric start to the campaign. Praised for an "amazing" last month by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Adeyemi has finally found his form.

If Newcastle can now win the race to sign the left-winger, who can play all across the frontline, in 2025 then they may just be able to form one of the most exciting partnerships between Alexander Isak and Adeyemi.

The Swede has struggled for form at the start of the campaign, but the speed and direct nature of Adeyemi's play would certainly reignite his clinical best at St James' Park.