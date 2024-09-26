Perhaps hoping to form an unstoppable strike partnership, Paul Mitchell has reportedly made contact with the agent of one particular forward who he wants Newcastle United to sign in 2025.

The Magpies are gearing up for a busy 2025 on the transfer front following such a poor summer transfer window, which ended with free agent Lloyd Kelly as the standout arrival. Since then, Mitchell has taken a fair share of criticism, but was quick to come out and speak on the failure of those at St James' Park during the transfer window.

He said via The Athletic: "There are things we got wrong in our strategy, for sure. If we could have signed a player that we actively felt could make a really good squad better, would we?

"Of course we would have done. My learning is that coming in, in a pre-arranged strategy, is hard,” he said. “You ultimately then find yourself supporting, more than driving elements.”

Looking to redeem themselves in 2025, the Magpies have already been linked with moves for the likes of Richard King in a move to bolster their defensive options for years to come, but it could be a star striker who steals the headlines.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Mitchell is in contact with the agent of Jonathan David as he wants Newcastle to sign the Lille forward in the summer of 2025.

He's not the only one who's made an enquiry, however, with West Ham United and Chelsea among other sides to have asked about the forward who is set to leave France as a free agent next summer.

Still just 24 years old, signing David ahead of the likes of Chelsea would be quite the statement of redemption for Mitchell and Newcastle as they look to get back on track.

"Fantastic" David would be lethal alongside Isak

Isak, alone, is talented enough to carry the Newcastle attack forward for several years, but add David next to him and Eddie Howe's side may well find themselves back on course for Champions League football sooner than anyone thinks. The Canada international has already enjoyed a fine start to the current campaign too, scoring twice in five Ligue 1 games and four times in all competitions to accompany two assists.

It's a rise to stardom that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw coming, having dubbed David's off-ball movement "superb" when he was initially stealing the headlines in France.

What's more, Callum Wilson's likely departure as a free agent next summer should free up plenty of room in Newcastle's striker department for David to emerge and take the spotlight. In a deal that would redeem Mitchell, Newcastle could land an early coup in 2025.