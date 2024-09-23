Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is believed to have sent club officials to watch a "fearless" player in action on several occasions, as they consider making a move for him.

Unrest in Newcastle's transfer departement

While the Magpies have made a relatively strong start to the season in terms of points on board in the Premier League, there is a current feeling of unrest at St James' Park.

That's due in part to the reported strained relationship between Eddie Howe and Mitchell, who are struggling to see eye to see in their respective roles as manager and sporting director. In fact, a recent report has claimed that the latter could be sacked first, should the situation not improve between the pair.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's 3-1 defeat away to Fulham in the league on Saturday was a dreadful day at the office, with journalist Luke Edwards lambasting the performance of Anthony Gordon, in particular, describing him as "shocking", adding that it was "easily" his poorest display for the club.

After an underwhelming summer transfer window at St James', supporters are desperate for fresh faces to arrive soon, and it looks as though Mitchell is doing his best to make that happen, following a fresh update.

Mitchell sends Newcastle officials to watch 20 y/o winger

According to HITC, Mitchell has ensured that Newcastle have had scouts sent to watch Burnley youngster Luca Koleosho in action multiple times, as they eye a move for him. The Magpies are said to have "joined the chase" for the 20-year-old, who has enjoyed a good start to the season for the Clarets, scoring twice in five Championship appearances.

They are far from the only club keen on signing the attacker, however, with Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace all mentioned as suitors, too.

Koleosho may not be the world-renowned name that Newcastle fans will be wanting the club to sign moving forward, but he is an extremely gifted young footballer who could mature into something special over time.

The winger has been capped by both the USA and Italy at youth international level, winning a combined tally of 14 caps, and he has now once again switched his allegiance, this time to Canada. Meanwhile, former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany spoke of his admiration for him during their time working together.

"He’s just a fearless player, it doesn’t really matter who he’s up against. He was up against a top full-back against Arsenal but he’s done it in every single game, because in every game he’s managed to create and make something happen.

"Against Arsenal it was also a better performance defensively for him because that’s something he can put in the memory bank and draw back on. He’s a player that is eager to show his talents in this league and he’s showing good signs."

Luca Koleoshi's international stats Caps Goals Italy Under-21s 1 0 Italy Under-20s 2 0 Italy Under-19s 7 0 USA Under-15s 4 0

Long-term planning is always essential at Newcastle, ensuring there are top-quality young players threatening to come through, and Koleosho could be a great squad option who can grow into something bigger and better over time.