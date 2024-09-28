Reports have claimed that Paul Mitchell is reportedly pushing to sign a Newcastle United target in the January transfer window after sending scouts to watch him in action.

Newcastle transfer news

After failing to sign the highly sought-after Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, sporting director Mitchell has plenty of making up to do at St James' Park in the new year. And if reports are anything to go by, he's well aware of that, with the likes of Castello Lukeba and Marc Bernal already linked with 2025 moves to Newcastle.

Away from the transfer window and the action on the pitch, meanwhile, Newcastle have been left to turn their focus towards appointing a new CEO after Darren Eales was forced to step down due to health reasons.

With such a transition set to take place off the pitch, Mitchell must ensure that he gets the winter transfer window right, with an attacking reinforcement now reportedly eyed.

According to CaughtOffside, Mitchell is now pushing to sign Alex Baena in the January transfer window in a deal that could be worth €55m (£46m) after sending scouts to watch the La Liga star.

However, the Magpies aren't the only side interested in the Villarreal winger, with Aston Villa also keen on a move to sign Baena, who reportedly prefers a move to the Midlands club to work under Unai Emery once again.

Creating a fierce battle in the transfer market, Newcastle will have to flex their financial power to sign a major attacking reinforcement for Eddie Howe's side this winter.

"Fantastic" Baena would be an upgrade on Miguel Almiron

Having failed to find an upgrade on Miguel Almiron in the summer window, one of Newcastle's first priorities in January should be signing a winger to compete for a place with Harvey Barnes - and Baena should be on their list of options. The Spaniard has got off to a fine start in the current campaign for Villarreal, with his four assists in six games already more than Almiron managed in the entirety of last season.

Dubbed a "fantastic player" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig earlier this season, Baena is more than ready for a big move away from La Liga at 23 years old.

Whether that big move is to St James' Park remains to be seen, of course, but there's no doubt that he would hand Howe's attack an upgrade on Almiron in 2025.