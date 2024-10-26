Perhaps hoping to make up for a disastrous summer transfer window, Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has reportedly joined the race the race to sign a former Premier League winner for the Magpies.

Newcastle transfer news

It should come as little surprise that the transfer rumours are coming thick and fast regarding Newcastle after they ended the summer transfer window without several key reinforcements. Paying the price ever since, Eddie Howe's side are winless in four Premier League games ahead of their trip to face Chelsea and very much look like a side scrambling for options.

Admitting that goals were missing in defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, Howe could finally receive another reinforcement in 2025, with the likes of Jonathan David linked to St James' Park when his current contract comes to an end next summer.

Before the forward arrives, however, the Magpies look set to turn towards a Premier League winner. According to reports in Spain, Mitchell is now battling to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona in a deal that would be worth just €25m (£20m) in the January transfer window.

Finally landing an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, Newcastle could welcome Torres just three years since he scored a hat-trick at St James' Park in a 4-3 win over Newcastle for Manchester City. Then passing his audition with flying colours, the Spaniard could soon himself celebrating with those on Tyneside rather than acting as the thorn in their side.

With competition from Aston Villa and Arsenal, Newcastle will have to act quickly if they want to sign the winger as early as the January window.

"Fantastic" Torres can revive Newcastle attack

Struggling for minutes at Barcelona - starting just five of their 10 La Liga games - Torres could certainly do with a Premier League return and the chance to become the main man at Newcastle. Still just 24 years old and entering what should be his best years, the winger represents a winter bargain at a reported £20m and one that the Magpies simply have to pursue.

Their attack has grown far too blunt in the current campaign, but the injection of a La Liga ace in similar fashion to the impact that Alexander Isak made from Real Sociedad may yet salvage Newcastle's season.

The former Manchester City man earned the praise of Pep Guardiola when he picked up the match ball at St James' Park, with the Spaniard telling Sky Sports: "Yeah, he can be [a No 9]. We will use him, we used him and he was brilliant. His rhythm, especially defensively he has improved a lot.

"The game at Palace, he makes a turn [in his season] - so good. The movement he makes as a striker, for the [third] goal, it hits the bar and where it goes, he knew it. The smell, the strikers know, intuitively where it will arrive. He has this talent and the first goal is fantastic. Very pleased."