Newcastle United are reportedly tracking an interesting Marc Guehi alternative, having held talks for both players during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle fail with Guehi pursuit

The Magpies spent most of the summer looking to snap up Guehi from Crystal Palace, with the 24-year-old's reputation only growing after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with England. Despite it looking likely that the centre-back would complete a big-money move to St James' Park at some point in the window, a move failed to materialise as he remained at Selhurst Park, acting as a huge frustration for Eddie Howe, amid an injury crisis with the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles missing for long periods of time.

The situation has played a part in a rumoured sour relationship between manager Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell, with the latter having a dig at the club's business this summer: "We didn’t have the sales window we thought we would have - and we have to look at that strategy as well, was that right, it was all aligned with the head coach. We have a lot to look at.

Meanwhile, Howe responded to those comments, failing to put out the fire: "I’m not going go in to every week in terms of our contact. But collaboration, as I said last week, is what we're looking to do to take the club forward."

It is an issue that needs to be addressed at Newcastle, in terms of the club running smoothly, and now a fresh transfer update has emerged regarding another failed target alongside Guehi from earlier this year.

Newcastle want to sign "exceptional" Joe Gomez

According to a new report from Football Insider, Newcastle remain interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez, having failed to bring him in during the summer. The Magpies are said to be "keeping tabs" on the 27-year-old, who has struggled to be an important player since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Gomez always stood out as a strong alternative to Guehi in the summer, especially as his versatility allows him to thrive in both full-back roles, too, even though he is arguably at his happiest as a centre-back. As mentioned, the England international has been a fringe player this season, with Wednesday's EFL Cup third round clash at home to West Ham likely to see him make his first start of the campaign.

For that reason, a move to Newcastle could appeal in January or next summer, and the Magpies would be getting a top-quality player who Klopp always admired during his time in charge of Liverpool.

"Joey deserves it, absolutely, what a season he played so far, he is absolutely exceptional. I said a lot of times, without the kids we are not where we are – and without Joey we would be definitely not where we are in the moment."

At 27, Gomez is still very much in his peak years, and it could be argued that he is wasting them being on the bench at Liverpool, meaning Newcastle could be a match made in heaven for all parties.