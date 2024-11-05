A new transfer report has claimed that Newcastle United are one of several Premier League clubs whose scouts have been wowed by a player who is "incredibly good defensively".

Newcastle transfer news

In some much needed positive transfer news, the Magpies have reportedly been boosted in their efforts to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who has been enjoying a superb season for the west Londoners and is a dream target for sporting director Paul Mitchell.

While a summer transfer in 2025 looks more likely than a switch during the January transfer window, the Bees may entertain offers of £50m for the Cameroonian's services, considering he will only have one year remaining on his contract at that point.

In terms of other transfer rumours doing the rounds at Newcastle, Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade is seen as an option for Eddie Howe, as the Magpies look to bring in more defensive cover, amid long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Alexander Isak's St James' Park future is in some doubt currently, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea believed to be eyeing a move for him, and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as a target for Newcastle, should they need to replace the Swede.

Newcastle scouts wowed by 21-year-old star

According to Caught Offside, Mitchell's Newcastle's scouts have been blown away by Barcelona midfielder Marca Casado, with Liverpool and Manchester United also mentioned as potential suitors.

The Magpies are among the clubs who have "received positive feedback" on the 21-year-old, with scouts seeing his "vision on the ball and ability to control a game from midfield" as strong aspects of his game, despite his tender years.

Casado is a footballer with an immense amount of potential, already becoming a vital figure for Barca this season, starting eight matches in La Liga, including in the memorable recent 4-0 win away to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hansi Flick is under no illusions as to how good he is, saying of his player: "He's incredible. If you see him play now, if you know where he comes from and the level now, everything that has improved.

"He’s incredibly good defensively, also with the ball at his feet. This is La Masia. I'm very happy. Everyone sees the quality of these players. You can see it in the second half when we combined and kept possession. It’s been very good."

Casado looks a class act both in and out of possession, with his technical ability highlighted by three assists and a 91.2% pass completion rate in the league in 2024/25. Flick's praise of his defensive game also speaks volumes.

Newcastle signing the young Spaniard would be a major coup, especially if they pipped Liverpool and United to his signature, but Barca will surely be desperate to retain his services.