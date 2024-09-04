Eddie Howe has overseen a huge change at Newcastle United after his appointment back in November 2021, taking the club to unimaginable heights.

The Magpies have progressed massively under the Englishman’s watchful eye, reaching the Champions League group stages for the first time in a generation.

Whilst last season they missed out on any form of European football, the club are still in an excellent place to fight for a top four place in the Premier League this time around.

The investment from the Saudi PIF since the takeover has allowed the club to compete at the very top level - with numerous elite-level talents plying their trade at St James’ Park.

One player in particular has started on Tyneside, establishing himself as one of the stars of the Premier League.

Alexander Isak’s time at Newcastle

After joining Newcastle in a £60m deal from Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2022, striker Alexander Isak has captured the hearts of the fanbase with his goalscoring ability for the Magpies.

The 24-year-old has bagged 32 league goals during his time on Tyneside, with his goals undoubtedly a huge reason for the club’s recent success.

His subsequent form attracted huge interest during the summer transfer window, with Arsenal and Chelsea just two of the sides who were keen on a move for the Swedish international.

Isak has been worth every penny of his big-money transfer fee, providing the focal point that the club have been craving for many years, however, they may have moved one talent on too soon with his record away from St James’ Park simply breathtaking.

Mitrovic's record since leaving Newcastle

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic departed Newcastle during Rafa Benitez's reign back in 2018 after a three-year stint at the club, joining Fulham for a fee in the region of £22m.

His time at Craven Cottage was a very successful one, scoring 99 times for the club, breaking the Championship record for the most goals in a single campaign - with his tally of 43 goals in his 44 appearances.

The Serbian has since moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Hilal, producing a phenomenal goalscoring record in recent months.

The 29-year-old has scored 32 league goals between last season and the first handful of games this campaign, a tally that Isak - who has scored 22 top-flight goals in that time - is unable to match.

In all competitions, Mitrovic has even outscored a certain Erling Haaland as well, having netted 47 times since making the move to the Middle East in August 2023. In that time, Manchester City's free-scoring machine has 'only' bagged 45 goals across all fronts.

Equally, Mitrovic also outperformed Isak last season in various key areas, with the club perhaps living to regret the decision to offload the talisman.

How Mitrovic & Isak compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Mitrovic Isak Games played 29 30 Goals 28 21 Assists 5 2 Shots taken 4.6 2.9 Shots-on-target 1.8 1.4 Shot-creating actions 5.5 2.9 Aerials won 67% 20% Stats via FBref

The former Fulham star registered more shots and shots on target per 90, whilst also producing more shot-creating actions per 90 - demonstrating his ability to cause issues for the opposition in the final third.

He also won more aerial battles than the current Newcastle star, providing an added focal point that Howe’s side could be missing at certain points of the season.

Whilst they received a solid fee for the Serbian given his lack of impact on Tyneside, his late blossom into a top-quality forward will undoubtedly leave the club with some regrets over his departure.

Mitrovic would’ve been an excellent option alongside Isak or even a brilliant backup, further increasing their chances of a consistent challenge for a Champions League spot.