Stadium MK

Key information about Stadium MK

Stadium MK was built in 2007 and is now the home of Milton Keynes Dons. The ground is located in the Denbigh district of Bletchley in Milton Keynes and also houses the club’s women’s team as well.

Its capacity stands at 30,500 and the pitch measures 105m by 68m. The surface of the field is covered with Desso GrassMaster’s hybrid turf and has undersoil heating installed with no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at Stadium MK was set during the 2015 Rugby World Cup clash between Fiji and Uruguay when 30,048 supporters came to watch the match.

A history of Stadium MK

Stadium MK has quite a convoluted history behind it. The town of Milton Keynes had always had a vision of their own stadium and the initial ideas were proposed back in 2000, at the turn of the millennium. However, the problem was that there was no football club in the city and the highest-ranked team there were Milton Keynes City who played in the eighth-tier Spartan South Midlands League, four divisions below the Football League.

So without a club whose tenancy would actually warrant the building of a brand new stadium, they proposed a plan in which they would simply relocate one of the other clubs to Milton Keynes and settle them at the new ground. That team ended up being the famous Wimbledon FC. This would also help the club with their difficult financial situation and would follow a series of events that saw them first go into administration before being saved by Pete Winkelman, their current chairman, who essentially secured all the necessary funds to keep them alive.

Winkelman’s Inter MK Group bought Wimbledon FC in June 2004 and proceeded to change their name, badge and colours. And so, Milton Keynes Dons FC, more commonly known as MK Dons, were born. They would continue playing at the National Hockey Stadium until the Stadium MK was finally finished in 2007 and opened by Queen Elizabeth II.

On 18 July, the new ground hosted its first ever game as the home side welcomed a young Chelsea XI, even prior to the official opening. That was a restricted-entrance event and for the first five years, only the lower tier of 22,000 was open for the fans.

Now, MK Dons are the only real tenants at the ground but it was also used for other purposes over the years, including rugby and Milton Keynes Dons Women’s games from 2018 onward.

The record attendance for a football match at Stadium MK was set on 25 September 2019 when 28,521 supporters watched MK Dons lose 2-0 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 3rd Round. However, the stadium’s overall record attendance of 30,048 people stems from the 2015 Rugby World Cup clash between Fiji and Uruguay and is yet to be broken.

Tickets to watch MK Dons play at Stadium MK

All tickets to watch MK Dons play at Stadium MK can be found on the club’s official website. The adult tickets cost between £22 and £32 with the price varying depending on the location in the stands.

MK Dons also offer season tickets as well as memberships that can get you a discount. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

Related Links

https://www.mkdons.com/ – Official website of MK Don

https://mkdons.pvxgateway.com/buy-tickets-2/ – MK Dons Ticket Office