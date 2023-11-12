Major League Soccer has been on a steady rise since its formation, but Lionel Messi's summer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain has skyrocketed the league's profile multiple times over.

The regular season has recently come to a close, so the attention has now turned towards the MLS Cup playoffs, which are already underway.

But how does it actually work? Football FanCast provides you with all the necessary information about the MLS Cup playoffs.

How the MLS regular season works

29 teams compete in MLS

MLS comprises of 26 teams from the United States and three teams from across the border in Canada.

It was founded in 1993, with its inaugural season commencing three years later in 1996. The US's 1994 World Cup was a major catalyst for the league's formation.

FIFA awarded the US the World Cup in exchange for their commitment to developing a top-level professional soccer league after the National American Soccer League (NASL) was scrapped in the mid-1980s.

How the MLS Eastern and Western Conferences work

15 teams in Eastern, 14 in Western

Each of the 29 teams in MLS play 34 games - 17 at home and 17 away. Sides in the Eastern Conference play each other twice and six cross-conference opponents once.

In the Western Conference, sides play each other twice and 1-2 additional inter-conference opponents. They're also required to play 6-7 cross-conference opponents once.

Eastern Conference Western Conference Atlanta United Austin FC Charlotte FC Colorado Rapids Chicago Fire FC FC Dallas FC Cincinnati Houston Dynamo FC Columbus Crew Los Angeles Football Club D.C. United LA Galaxy Inter Miami CF Minnesota United FC CF Montréal Portland Timbers Nashville SC Real Salt Lake New England Revolution St Louis City SC New York City FC San Jose Earthquakes New York Red Bulls Seattle Sounders FC Orlando City SC Sporting Kansas City Philadelphia Union Vancouver Whitecaps FC Toronto FC

How the MLS playoffs work

The top seven from both conferences automatically qualify

After the regular MLS season has ended, the top seven sides from each conference automatically proceed to a best-of-three series.

The eighth and ninth-placed teams from each conference qualify for the single-knockout MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card match. The two winners from each Wild Card match earn a spot in the aforementioned Round One best-of-three series.

This means that nearly two-thirds of all the teams in MLS remain in contention for the MLS Cup come the end of the regular season. Perhaps understandably, the format has come under fire, with the 34 regular-season matches for each team resulting in not much more than a playoff place - bar the honour of the Supporters' Shield for the side with the best overall record.

To put this into perspective, Western Conference 'winners' St Louis City were knocked out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs after being defeated by Sporting Kansas City home and away. Sporting KC finished seven places and 12 points behind the side which only joined as an expansion club this year.

Effectively, the only advantage the Missouri outfit gained from their Western Conference placing was the prospect of having home advantage in each round - something they did not even benefit from after losing in successive matches in their best-of-three tie.

Each match in the best-of-three series must determine a winner, with penalty kicks used as a decider in any drawn game.

The eight winners across the two conferences advance to the semi-finals and then the finals, where an Eastern and Western conference winner are crowned.

The two conference champions then meet at the MLS Cup, on 9th December, 2023. The team with the best regular season record in the regular - or Supporters' Shield - standings will host the game.

So this year, FC Cincinnati would host the MLS Cup at the TQL Stadium should they continue to advance.

This year, the regular MLS season started on 25th February and ended on 21st October. Here are the two final conference tables:

# Eastern Conference P W D L F A PTS 1 FC Cincinnati 34 20 9 5 57 39 69 2 Orlando City SC 34 18 9 7 55 39 63 3 Columbus Crew 34 16 9 9 67 46 57 4 Philadelphia Union 34 15 10 9 57 41 55 5 New England Revolution 34 15 10 9 58 46 55 6 Atlanta United 34 13 12 9 66 53 51 7 Nashville SC 34 13 10 11 39 32 49 8 New York Red Bulls 34 11 10 13 36 39 43 9 Charlotte FC 34 10 13 11 45 52 43 10 CF Montréal 34 12 5 17 36 52 41 11 New York City FC 34 9 14 11 35 39 41 12 D.C. United 34 10 10 14 45 49 40 13 Chicago Fire 34 10 10 14 39 51 40 14 Inter Miami CF 34 9 7 18 41 54 34 15 Toronto FC 34 4 10 20 26 59 22

# Western Conference P W D L F A PTS 1 St Louis City SC 34 17 5 12 62 45 56 2 Seattle Sounders 34 14 11 9 41 32 53 3 Los Angeles Football Club 34 14 10 10 54 39 52 4 Houston Dynamo FC 34 14 9 11 51 38 51 5 Real Salt Lake 34 14 8 12 48 50 50 6 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 34 12 12 10 55 48 48 7 FC Dallas 34 11 13 10 41 37 46 8 Sporting Kansas City 34 12 8 14 48 51 44 9 San Jose Earthquakes 34 10 14 10 39 43 44 10 Portland Timbers 34 11 10 13 46 58 43 11 Minnesota United FC 34 10 11 13 46 51 41 12 Austin FC 34 10 9 15 49 55 39 13 LA Galaxy 34 8 12 14 51 67 36 14 Colorado Rapids 34 5 12 17 26 54 27

Qualified teams for the MLS playoffs

16 teams qualify for the playoffs

This season's MLS Cup playoffs will be played across seven weeks - the longest campaign since its formation. There was a 12-day break once all of the Round One games were played, which will align with the November international break.

The semi-finals and final will take place between Saturday 25th November and Sunday 3rd December, before the two winners from each conference will meet in the MLS Cup final on Saturday 9th December.

The 16 teams below all qualified for the playoffs:

Eastern Conference Western Conference FC Cincinnati St. Louis City SC Orlando City SC Seattle Sounders Columbus Crew Los Angeles Football Club Philadelphia Union Houston Dynamo FC New England Revolution Real Salt Lake Atlanta United Vancouver Whitecaps FC New York Red Bulls FC Dallas Nashville SC Sporting Kansas City Charlotte FC San Jose Earthquakes

Latest MLS Cup playoff results & fixtures

Three teams have already qualified for the semi-finals

The two Wild Card fixtures were played on Thursday 26th October, as New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City both advanced to the Round One best-of-three series.

Wild Card round 2023 NY Red Bulls 5-2 Charlotte Sporting KC 0-0 San Jose (4-2 on pens)

The Round One best-of-three series is set to conclude this weekend (12th November), as Columbus Crew take on Atlanta United in a decider for a semi-final berth in the early hours of Monday (UK time).

Here are the Round One best-of-three series results so far, in full:

Round One matches Game 1 FC Cincinnati 3-0 NY Red Bulls Game 2 NY Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati (7-8 on pens) Game 1 Philadelphia Union 3-1 New England Revolution Game 2 New England Revolution 0-1 Philadelphia Union Game 1 LAFC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps Game 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 LAFC Game 1 Houston Dynamo 2-1 Real Salt Lake Game 2 Real Salt Lake 1-1 Houston Dynamo (5-4 on pens) Game 3 Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake (4-3 on pens) Game 1 St Louis City 1-4 Sporting KC Game 2 Sporting KC 2-1 St Louis City Game 1 Orlando City 1-0 Nashville Game 2 Nashville 0-1 Orlando City Game 1 Seattle Sounders 2-0 FC Dallas Game 2 FC Dallas 3-1 Seattle Sounders Game 3 Seattle Sounders 1-0 FC Dallas Game 1 Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United Game 2 Atlanta United 4-2 Columbus Crew Game 3 Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United (12th November)

Semi-finals (to be played 25th-26th November):

Home team vs Away team FC Cincinnati vs Philadephia Union Orlando City vs Columbus Crew/Atlanta United Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

MLS Cup history

Los Angeles FC are the reigning champions

27 teams have been crowned MLS Cup winners, and LA Galaxy are the current record holders for the most triumphs with five, closely followed by D.C. United on four.

Los Angeles FC won their first cup last year and have already booked their place in the playoff semi-finals this season after securing a 2-0 series win over Vancouver Whitecaps.