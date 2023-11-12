Major League Soccer has been on a steady rise since its formation, but Lionel Messi's summer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain has skyrocketed the league's profile multiple times over.
The regular season has recently come to a close, so the attention has now turned towards the MLS Cup playoffs, which are already underway.
But how does it actually work? Football FanCast provides you with all the necessary information about the MLS Cup playoffs.
How the MLS regular season works
29 teams compete in MLS
MLS comprises of 26 teams from the United States and three teams from across the border in Canada.
It was founded in 1993, with its inaugural season commencing three years later in 1996. The US's 1994 World Cup was a major catalyst for the league's formation.
FIFA awarded the US the World Cup in exchange for their commitment to developing a top-level professional soccer league after the National American Soccer League (NASL) was scrapped in the mid-1980s.
How the MLS Eastern and Western Conferences work
15 teams in Eastern, 14 in Western
Each of the 29 teams in MLS play 34 games - 17 at home and 17 away. Sides in the Eastern Conference play each other twice and six cross-conference opponents once.
In the Western Conference, sides play each other twice and 1-2 additional inter-conference opponents. They're also required to play 6-7 cross-conference opponents once.
|
Eastern Conference
|
Western Conference
|
Atlanta United
|
Austin FC
|
Charlotte FC
|
Colorado Rapids
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
FC Dallas
|
FC Cincinnati
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
Columbus Crew
|
Los Angeles Football Club
|
D.C. United
|
LA Galaxy
|
Inter Miami CF
|
Minnesota United FC
|
CF Montréal
|
Portland Timbers
|
Nashville SC
|
Real Salt Lake
|
New England Revolution
|
St Louis City SC
|
New York City FC
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
New York Red Bulls
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
Orlando City SC
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
Philadelphia Union
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
Toronto FC
How the MLS playoffs work
The top seven from both conferences automatically qualify
After the regular MLS season has ended, the top seven sides from each conference automatically proceed to a best-of-three series.
The eighth and ninth-placed teams from each conference qualify for the single-knockout MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card match. The two winners from each Wild Card match earn a spot in the aforementioned Round One best-of-three series.
This means that nearly two-thirds of all the teams in MLS remain in contention for the MLS Cup come the end of the regular season. Perhaps understandably, the format has come under fire, with the 34 regular-season matches for each team resulting in not much more than a playoff place - bar the honour of the Supporters' Shield for the side with the best overall record.
To put this into perspective, Western Conference 'winners' St Louis City were knocked out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs after being defeated by Sporting Kansas City home and away. Sporting KC finished seven places and 12 points behind the side which only joined as an expansion club this year.
Effectively, the only advantage the Missouri outfit gained from their Western Conference placing was the prospect of having home advantage in each round - something they did not even benefit from after losing in successive matches in their best-of-three tie.
Each match in the best-of-three series must determine a winner, with penalty kicks used as a decider in any drawn game.
The eight winners across the two conferences advance to the semi-finals and then the finals, where an Eastern and Western conference winner are crowned.
The two conference champions then meet at the MLS Cup, on 9th December, 2023. The team with the best regular season record in the regular - or Supporters' Shield - standings will host the game.
So this year, FC Cincinnati would host the MLS Cup at the TQL Stadium should they continue to advance.
This year, the regular MLS season started on 25th February and ended on 21st October. Here are the two final conference tables:
|
#
|
Eastern Conference
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
F
|
A
|
PTS
|
1
|
FC Cincinnati
|
34
|
20
|
9
|
5
|
57
|
39
|
69
|
2
|
Orlando City SC
|
34
|
18
|
9
|
7
|
55
|
39
|
63
|
3
|
Columbus Crew
|
34
|
16
|
9
|
9
|
67
|
46
|
57
|
4
|
Philadelphia Union
|
34
|
15
|
10
|
9
|
57
|
41
|
55
|
5
|
New England Revolution
|
34
|
15
|
10
|
9
|
58
|
46
|
55
|
6
|
Atlanta United
|
34
|
13
|
12
|
9
|
66
|
53
|
51
|
7
|
Nashville SC
|
34
|
13
|
10
|
11
|
39
|
32
|
49
|
8
|
New York Red Bulls
|
34
|
11
|
10
|
13
|
36
|
39
|
43
|
9
|
Charlotte FC
|
34
|
10
|
13
|
11
|
45
|
52
|
43
|
10
|
CF Montréal
|
34
|
12
|
5
|
17
|
36
|
52
|
41
|
11
|
New York City FC
|
34
|
9
|
14
|
11
|
35
|
39
|
41
|
12
|
D.C. United
|
34
|
10
|
10
|
14
|
45
|
49
|
40
|
13
|
Chicago Fire
|
34
|
10
|
10
|
14
|
39
|
51
|
40
|
14
|
Inter Miami CF
|
34
|
9
|
7
|
18
|
41
|
54
|
34
|
15
|
Toronto FC
|
34
|
4
|
10
|
20
|
26
|
59
|
22
|
#
|
Western Conference
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
F
|
A
|
PTS
|
1
|
St Louis City SC
|
34
|
17
|
5
|
12
|
62
|
45
|
56
|
2
|
Seattle Sounders
|
34
|
14
|
11
|
9
|
41
|
32
|
53
|
3
|
Los Angeles Football Club
|
34
|
14
|
10
|
10
|
54
|
39
|
52
|
4
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
34
|
14
|
9
|
11
|
51
|
38
|
51
|
5
|
Real Salt Lake
|
34
|
14
|
8
|
12
|
48
|
50
|
50
|
6
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
34
|
12
|
12
|
10
|
55
|
48
|
48
|
7
|
FC Dallas
|
34
|
11
|
13
|
10
|
41
|
37
|
46
|
8
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
34
|
12
|
8
|
14
|
48
|
51
|
44
|
9
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
34
|
10
|
14
|
10
|
39
|
43
|
44
|
10
|
Portland Timbers
|
34
|
11
|
10
|
13
|
46
|
58
|
43
|
11
|
Minnesota United FC
|
34
|
10
|
11
|
13
|
46
|
51
|
41
|
12
|
Austin FC
|
34
|
10
|
9
|
15
|
49
|
55
|
39
|
13
|
LA Galaxy
|
34
|
8
|
12
|
14
|
51
|
67
|
36
|
14
|
Colorado Rapids
|
34
|
5
|
12
|
17
|
26
|
54
|
27
Qualified teams for the MLS playoffs
16 teams qualify for the playoffs
This season's MLS Cup playoffs will be played across seven weeks - the longest campaign since its formation. There was a 12-day break once all of the Round One games were played, which will align with the November international break.
The semi-finals and final will take place between Saturday 25th November and Sunday 3rd December, before the two winners from each conference will meet in the MLS Cup final on Saturday 9th December.
The 16 teams below all qualified for the playoffs:
|
Eastern Conference
|
Western Conference
|
FC Cincinnati
|
St. Louis City SC
|
Orlando City SC
|
Seattle Sounders
|
Columbus Crew
|
Los Angeles Football Club
|
Philadelphia Union
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
New England Revolution
|
Real Salt Lake
|
Atlanta United
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
New York Red Bulls
|
FC Dallas
|
Nashville SC
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
Charlotte FC
|
San Jose Earthquakes
Latest MLS Cup playoff results & fixtures
Three teams have already qualified for the semi-finals
The two Wild Card fixtures were played on Thursday 26th October, as New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City both advanced to the Round One best-of-three series.
|
Wild Card round 2023
|
NY Red Bulls 5-2 Charlotte
|
Sporting KC 0-0 San Jose (4-2 on pens)
The Round One best-of-three series is set to conclude this weekend (12th November), as Columbus Crew take on Atlanta United in a decider for a semi-final berth in the early hours of Monday (UK time).
Here are the Round One best-of-three series results so far, in full:
|
Round One matches
|
Game 1
|
FC Cincinnati 3-0 NY Red Bulls
|
Game 2
|
NY Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati (7-8 on pens)
|
Game 1
|
Philadelphia Union 3-1 New England Revolution
|
Game 2
|
New England Revolution 0-1 Philadelphia Union
|
Game 1
|
LAFC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps
|
Game 2
|
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 LAFC
|
Game 1
|
Houston Dynamo 2-1 Real Salt Lake
|
Game 2
|
Real Salt Lake 1-1 Houston Dynamo (5-4 on pens)
|
Game 3
|
Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake (4-3 on pens)
|
Game 1
|
St Louis City 1-4 Sporting KC
|
Game 2
|
Sporting KC 2-1 St Louis City
|
Game 1
|
Orlando City 1-0 Nashville
|
Game 2
|
Nashville 0-1 Orlando City
|
Game 1
|
Seattle Sounders 2-0 FC Dallas
|
Game 2
|
FC Dallas 3-1 Seattle Sounders
|
Game 3
|
Seattle Sounders 1-0 FC Dallas
|
Game 1
|
Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United
|
Game 2
|
Atlanta United 4-2 Columbus Crew
|
Game 3
|
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United (12th November)
Semi-finals (to be played 25th-26th November):
|
Home team
|
vs
|
Away team
|
FC Cincinnati
|
vs
|
Philadephia Union
|
Orlando City
|
vs
|
Columbus Crew/Atlanta United
|
Houston Dynamo
|
vs
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
Seattle Sounders
|
vs
|
LAFC
MLS Cup history
Los Angeles FC are the reigning champions
27 teams have been crowned MLS Cup winners, and LA Galaxy are the current record holders for the most triumphs with five, closely followed by D.C. United on four.
Los Angeles FC won their first cup last year and have already booked their place in the playoff semi-finals this season after securing a 2-0 series win over Vancouver Whitecaps.
|
MLS Cup past winners
|
1996
|
D.C. United
|
1997
|
D.C. United
|
1998
|
Chicago Fire
|
1999
|
D.C. United
|
2000
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
2001
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
2002
|
LA Galaxy
|
2003
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
2004
|
D.C. United
|
2005
|
LA Galaxy
|
2006
|
Houston Dynamo
|
2007
|
Houston Dynamo
|
2008
|
Columbus Crew
|
2009
|
Real Salt Lake
|
2010
|
Colorado Rapids
|
2011
|
LA Galaxy
|
2012
|
LA Galaxy
|
2013
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
2014
|
LA Galaxy
|
2015
|
Portland Timbers
|
2016
|
Seattle Sounders
|
2017
|
Toronto FC
|
2018
|
Atlanta United
|
2019
|
Seattle Sounders
|
2020
|
Columbus Crew
|
2021
|
New York City FC
|
2022
|
Los Angeles FC