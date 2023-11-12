Major League Soccer has been on a steady rise since its formation, but Lionel Messi's summer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain has skyrocketed the league's profile multiple times over.

The regular season has recently come to a close, so the attention has now turned towards the MLS Cup playoffs, which are already underway.

But how does it actually work? Football FanCast provides you with all the necessary information about the MLS Cup playoffs.

How the MLS regular season works

29 teams compete in MLS

MLS comprises of 26 teams from the United States and three teams from across the border in Canada.

It was founded in 1993, with its inaugural season commencing three years later in 1996. The US's 1994 World Cup was a major catalyst for the league's formation.

FIFA awarded the US the World Cup in exchange for their commitment to developing a top-level professional soccer league after the National American Soccer League (NASL) was scrapped in the mid-1980s.

How the MLS Eastern and Western Conferences work

15 teams in Eastern, 14 in Western

Each of the 29 teams in MLS play 34 games - 17 at home and 17 away. Sides in the Eastern Conference play each other twice and six cross-conference opponents once.

In the Western Conference, sides play each other twice and 1-2 additional inter-conference opponents. They're also required to play 6-7 cross-conference opponents once.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Colorado Rapids

Chicago Fire FC

FC Dallas

FC Cincinnati

Houston Dynamo FC

Columbus Crew

Los Angeles Football Club

D.C. United

LA Galaxy

Inter Miami CF

Minnesota United FC

CF Montréal

Portland Timbers

Nashville SC

Real Salt Lake

New England Revolution

St Louis City SC

New York City FC

San Jose Earthquakes

New York Red Bulls

Seattle Sounders FC

Orlando City SC

Sporting Kansas City

Philadelphia Union

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Toronto FC

How the MLS playoffs work

The top seven from both conferences automatically qualify

After the regular MLS season has ended, the top seven sides from each conference automatically proceed to a best-of-three series.

The eighth and ninth-placed teams from each conference qualify for the single-knockout MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card match. The two winners from each Wild Card match earn a spot in the aforementioned Round One best-of-three series.

This means that nearly two-thirds of all the teams in MLS remain in contention for the MLS Cup come the end of the regular season. Perhaps understandably, the format has come under fire, with the 34 regular-season matches for each team resulting in not much more than a playoff place - bar the honour of the Supporters' Shield for the side with the best overall record.

To put this into perspective, Western Conference 'winners' St Louis City were knocked out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs after being defeated by Sporting Kansas City home and away. Sporting KC finished seven places and 12 points behind the side which only joined as an expansion club this year.

Effectively, the only advantage the Missouri outfit gained from their Western Conference placing was the prospect of having home advantage in each round - something they did not even benefit from after losing in successive matches in their best-of-three tie.

Each match in the best-of-three series must determine a winner, with penalty kicks used as a decider in any drawn game.

The eight winners across the two conferences advance to the semi-finals and then the finals, where an Eastern and Western conference winner are crowned.

The two conference champions then meet at the MLS Cup, on 9th December, 2023. The team with the best regular season record in the regular - or Supporters' Shield - standings will host the game.

So this year, FC Cincinnati would host the MLS Cup at the TQL Stadium should they continue to advance.

This year, the regular MLS season started on 25th February and ended on 21st October. Here are the two final conference tables:

#

Eastern Conference

P

W

D

L

F

A

PTS

1

FC Cincinnati

34

20

9

5

57

39

69

2

Orlando City SC

34

18

9

7

55

39

63

3

Columbus Crew

34

16

9

9

67

46

57

4

Philadelphia Union

34

15

10

9

57

41

55

5

New England Revolution

34

15

10

9

58

46

55

6

Atlanta United

34

13

12

9

66

53

51

7

Nashville SC

34

13

10

11

39

32

49

8

New York Red Bulls

34

11

10

13

36

39

43

9

Charlotte FC

34

10

13

11

45

52

43

10

CF Montréal

34

12

5

17

36

52

41

11

New York City FC

34

9

14

11

35

39

41

12

D.C. United

34

10

10

14

45

49

40

13

Chicago Fire

34

10

10

14

39

51

40

14

Inter Miami CF

34

9

7

18

41

54

34

15

Toronto FC

34

4

10

20

26

59

22

#

Western Conference

P

W

D

L

F

A

PTS

1

St Louis City SC

34

17

5

12

62

45

56

2

Seattle Sounders

34

14

11

9

41

32

53

3

Los Angeles Football Club

34

14

10

10

54

39

52

4

Houston Dynamo FC

34

14

9

11

51

38

51

5

Real Salt Lake

34

14

8

12

48

50

50

6

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

34

12

12

10

55

48

48

7

FC Dallas

34

11

13

10

41

37

46

8

Sporting Kansas City

34

12

8

14

48

51

44

9

San Jose Earthquakes

34

10

14

10

39

43

44

10

Portland Timbers

34

11

10

13

46

58

43

11

Minnesota United FC

34

10

11

13

46

51

41

12

Austin FC

34

10

9

15

49

55

39

13

LA Galaxy

34

8

12

14

51

67

36

14

Colorado Rapids

34

5

12

17

26

54

27

Qualified teams for the MLS playoffs

16 teams qualify for the playoffs

This season's MLS Cup playoffs will be played across seven weeks - the longest campaign since its formation. There was a 12-day break once all of the Round One games were played, which will align with the November international break.

The semi-finals and final will take place between Saturday 25th November and Sunday 3rd December, before the two winners from each conference will meet in the MLS Cup final on Saturday 9th December.

The 16 teams below all qualified for the playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

FC Cincinnati

St. Louis City SC

Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders

Columbus Crew

Los Angeles Football Club

Philadelphia Union

Houston Dynamo FC

New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake

Atlanta United

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas

Nashville SC

Sporting Kansas City

Charlotte FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Latest MLS Cup playoff results & fixtures

Three teams have already qualified for the semi-finals

The two Wild Card fixtures were played on Thursday 26th October, as New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City both advanced to the Round One best-of-three series.

Wild Card round 2023

NY Red Bulls 5-2 Charlotte

Sporting KC 0-0 San Jose (4-2 on pens)

The Round One best-of-three series is set to conclude this weekend (12th November), as Columbus Crew take on Atlanta United in a decider for a semi-final berth in the early hours of Monday (UK time).

Here are the Round One best-of-three series results so far, in full:

Round One matches

Game 1

FC Cincinnati 3-0 NY Red Bulls

Game 2

NY Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati (7-8 on pens)

Game 1

Philadelphia Union 3-1 New England Revolution

Game 2

New England Revolution 0-1 Philadelphia Union

Game 1

LAFC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Game 2

Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 LAFC

Game 1

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Game 2

Real Salt Lake 1-1 Houston Dynamo (5-4 on pens)

Game 3

Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake (4-3 on pens)

Game 1

St Louis City 1-4 Sporting KC

Game 2

Sporting KC 2-1 St Louis City

Game 1

Orlando City 1-0 Nashville

Game 2

Nashville 0-1 Orlando City

Game 1

Seattle Sounders 2-0 FC Dallas

Game 2

FC Dallas 3-1 Seattle Sounders

Game 3

Seattle Sounders 1-0 FC Dallas

Game 1

Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United

Game 2

Atlanta United 4-2 Columbus Crew

Game 3

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United (12th November)

Semi-finals (to be played 25th-26th November):

Home team

vs

Away team

FC Cincinnati

vs

Philadephia Union

Orlando City

vs

Columbus Crew/Atlanta United

Houston Dynamo

vs

Sporting Kansas City

Seattle Sounders

vs

LAFC

MLS Cup history

Los Angeles FC are the reigning champions

27 teams have been crowned MLS Cup winners, and LA Galaxy are the current record holders for the most triumphs with five, closely followed by D.C. United on four.

Los Angeles FC won their first cup last year and have already booked their place in the playoff semi-finals this season after securing a 2-0 series win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

MLS Cup past winners

1996

D.C. United

1997

D.C. United

1998

Chicago Fire

1999

D.C. United

2000

Kansas City Wizards

2001

San Jose Earthquakes

2002

LA Galaxy

2003

San Jose Earthquakes

2004

D.C. United

2005

LA Galaxy

2006

Houston Dynamo

2007

Houston Dynamo

2008

Columbus Crew

2009

Real Salt Lake

2010

Colorado Rapids

2011

LA Galaxy

2012

LA Galaxy

2013

Sporting Kansas City

2014

LA Galaxy

2015

Portland Timbers

2016

Seattle Sounders

2017

Toronto FC

2018

Atlanta United

2019

Seattle Sounders

2020

Columbus Crew

2021

New York City FC

2022

Los Angeles FC