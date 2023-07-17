When welcoming a player, leagues or clubs usually put together well-produced announcements, accompanied by classy graphics made by some of the best social media teams around.

An announcement, at the very least, should tick two vital boxes, however. Get the player's name right, and make sure that the picture on your graphic is actually the correct player, and not a former Real Madrid right-back.

So, when MLS took to Twitter to welcome Inter Miami signing Sergio Busquets with a picture of Alvaro Arbeloa, you can imagine the awkwardness. The post has since been amended, with the admin of the account even poking fun at themselves, admitting their hilarious mistake.

MLS hilariously get Sergio Busquets announcement wrong

As you can see, the original post features the correct amount of Champions League wins, the correct number of La Liga titles, and, in general, the right number of everything. There's even a player wearing the Spanish kit, kissing the World Cup trophy. The issue is, that player is not Busquets.

Instead, it is Arbeloa, who is, by contrast, long retired and incredibly unlikely to be stepping foot in MLS any time soon.

After amending the mistake, MLS posted a picture of the two players for Spain, showing their similarities, whilst taking a chance to mock themselves, saying: "Why do arbeloa and busquets look so similar in these. Admin needs new glasses…"

And, they might just have a point. Busquets and Arbeloa, at a first glance, looked incredibly similar at the 2010 World Cup.

How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won in his career?

It's fair to say that Inter Miami are getting themselves a serial winner in Busquets. The Barcelona legend has won it all for Barcelona and Spain, with a total of 34 trophies to his name for club and country.

The standout silverware has to be the World Cup, however, winning the famous trophy with Spain back in 2010, courtesy of an Andreas Iniesta winner against the Netherlands.

The defensive midfielder's final trophy at Barcelona may carry significant sentiment, too, however, as Xavi's side lifted the La Liga title after a fairly dominant campaign.

Now at Inter Miami, Busquets, joined by Lionel Messi, has the task of dragging them from the bottom of MLS right to the very top. Miami have welcomed winners, and will be desperate to reap the rewards.

So, whilst MLS has often been a destination for players at the end of their careers - as is the case with Messi and Busquets - the duo have given themselves quite the final challenge.

If they can transform this Inter Miami side into title winners, then it will only prove once more their ability to win no matter what.

Fans tuning into the league next season will certainly be entertained, that's for sure, as Tiki Taka takes Miami, in what could be a transformative period for David Beckham's side. The Manchester United legend has certainly made a statement this summer by welcoming two of the best players of their generation.

However, after this social media blunder from MLS and the recent footage of Messi nearly getting in a car crash in his new home city, it's not exactly been the smoothest of starts to life in the US for the former Barcelona duo.