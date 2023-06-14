Arsenal could be set to immediately replace an outgoing star, with rumours swirling surrounding their interest in one European gem...

What's the latest on Mohamed Simakan to Arsenal?

That's according to The Guardian, which outlines a number of this summer's biggest targets and the various clubs that are showing interest.

Whilst many will rush to see the future of Victor Osimhen or Kylian Mbappe, it is RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan who has instead caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and Edu.

His versatility is a prime asset that has drawn 'strong interest' from both the Gunners and Newcastle United, yet he will likely not come cheap. Football Transfers value the Frenchman at €33.3m (£28m).

Given Cedric Soares is seemingly being ushered towards the exit door with just one year left on his £75k-per-week deal, this summer would mark the final chance to cash in on the Portuguese defender.

How good is Mohamed Simakan?

At just 23 years old, immediately Simakan marks a better option to have in the squad than the 31-year-old who has never really shone in north London. Arteta has already crafted a squad laden with young talent, with this acquisition sure to add to that.

Having only ever really been a backup, the former Southampton ace has made just 59 appearances across three and a half years with the Gunners.

With 16 starts being the most he has made in one Premier League season at the Emirates, maintaining an underwhelming 6.86 average rating too, the struggles of the man once dubbed a "defensive liability" by writer Mike White have only been exacerbated.

Meanwhile, RB Leizpig's young full-back has shone this year in a term where they claimed the DFB Pokal and once again secured Champions League football for next season.

His role in that cup victory was massive too, with a 7.26 average Sofascore rating feeding into his three goal contributions in just five games.

Current Strasbourg reserve team manager Francois Keller had recognised his talents way before he began shining in Germany though, noting: "We quickly realised that we were dealing with a phenomenon. He tore the place up… I said to myself that we had the new Varane. He was athletic, powerful, assured and calm."

This has led to Simakan, when being ranked against other full-backs in Europe, sitting in the top 3% for aerials won per 90, the top 14% for assists per 90 and the top 18% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

When comparing that with Cedric's rankings inside the Premier League throughout the 2021/22 campaign, it's clear just what an upgrade they'd seal. Indeed, the right-back was in the bottom 19% for aerials won and the worst 60% for rate of assists, illuminating his status as a player who rarely contributes to anything of note in defensive or attacking phases.

Thus, given how clearly impressive Simakan is in so many facets of the game, his entrance would prove fine cover across most of the back line, and oust one of their underperforming higher-earners in one fell swoop.