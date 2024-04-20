Whilst the Scottish Premiership is no longer in their hands, Rangers could still pick up their second piece of silverware under Philippe Clement this season, especially after receiving an injury boost ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.

Rangers injury news

The Gers suffered injuries at frustrating times this season, with Abdallah Sima proving to be a particular miss before only returning to the side recently. The same can be said for Oscar Cortes, who has seen his loan move disrupted by spells on the sideline. And as the season nears its conclusion, Clement will need as many of his stars available as possible if Rangers are to turn things around in the Scottish Premiership.

The manager did confirm that his side are still unlikely to have Ridvan Yilmaz available for this weekend's semi-final clash, however, saying via Rangers Review: "Ridvan Yilmaz will be back relatively soon, he is training individually on pitch but not back with the squad yet."

That doesn't mean that there wasn't any positive news though, with Clement confirming that Mohamed Diomande will be back against Hearts in a major boost for the Gers' hopes of putting an end to their bad form and reaching the Scottish Cup final. Before his injury, Diomande was beginning to show his best form and can now pick up where he left off.

Having missed the last two games through injury, which saw Rangers fail to win on both occasions, Diomande's importance cannot be ignored as the Gers prepare to end the season in the best way possible. In pursuit of that task, this weekend's semi-final will be key.

"Great" Diomande has become instant key at Rangers

It says it all that Rangers failed to secure all three points in the two games that Diomande missed recently. The midfielder's return comes at a vital time with the importance of the final phase of the Scottish Premiership season not lost on anyone. But Diomande's focus should be on more than just the current campaign.

At 22 years old, the January arrival has the opportunity to kick on even further in Clement's first full season in charge come August, becoming a central figure under the Belgian in the process. Captain James Tavernier will certainly believe in the midfielder's ability to do just that, having handed him credit early on in his Rangers career.

Tavernier recently said: “We’re always asking questions and we’ve got a variety of how we can score now, which is really good for the team and Dio popped up at the edge of the box and it was a great strike, it was a great goal.

“The likes of Dio coming into the team, starting today getting a goal from himself. Credit to himself, he’s really settled in really well and Oscar (Cortes) has came in and Fabio (Silva), so we’re working really well as a team."