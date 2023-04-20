Arsenal's unlikely charge for Premier League glory has been unprecedented, made even more impressive given the fact that last year they could not even achieve a top-four finish.

All it took was some shrewd business from Mikel Arteta, and suddenly the Gunners were back on top.

However, recent stumbles have allowed Manchester City to creep back into contention, with an eye on once again coming back from the dead to claim the title whilst still chasing a remarkable treble too.

Such unparalleled consistency across numerous competitions is owed to Pep Guardiola's genius, but also the endless pool of world-class talent at the Etihad.

The Cityzens absolutely only ever sell when they want to, given just how attractive a proposition they remain, and if their Spanish boss requires an upgrade, their untold riches often secure one.

It is this unrelenting desire to continue improving that makes them such an unstoppable force, and one which very well could make history this season.

Whether the North London outfit see out their season with silverware or not, they have still merited praise. It is just clear that their shortcomings are born of two things: perhaps an unfamiliarity with their situation, given their last league title came in 2004, and a lack of quality squad depth.

Therefore, to solve the latter, the likes of Mohamed Elneny must be shipped off and improved upon to maintain their stay challenging at the pinnacle of English football.

Will Mohamed Elneny leave Arsenal soon?

Despite having signed a new one-year contract extension in February, the Egyptian has endured a campaign consisting of little football due to his various ailments.

Just five starts across all competitions are indicative of the thigh and knee problems that have plagued him, yet Arteta sought to tie him down for one last year.

Perhaps this could have been a ploy in order to sell on £8m-rated maestro this summer, who journalist Juan Arango once branded a "beast", and "dirty work personified".

The £55k-per-week stalwart has been at the Emirates for seven years now, with his 2016 signing allowing the 30-year-old to make 155 appearances for the Gunners.

However, no matter how endearing the midfielder might be, a lack of ample cover for the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey offers no help when seeking out the ultimate honours. The latter put in a particularly poor display in their recent collapse against West Ham United, yet there remained no feasible alternative to bring on.

The former FC Basel ace - even when fit - hardly offers much anyway.

From just five appearances in the league this season, the 5 foot 10 star has only managed a 6.60 average rating. Even back in 2016, journalist Robert Lusetich suggested that the midfielder was "average" anyway - with time having passed since this label, it is yet to be disproved.

In Manchester, if Jack Grealish is ever injured, then Phil Foden is ready to step up. If the young Englishman isn't available then Riyad Mahrez is next in line. Worst case scenario they could just deploy Julian Alvarez on that flank.

This is the kind of depth Arsenal are competing with, and unfortunately, if they seek to continue doing so, Elneny just will not cut it in the long run.