Liverpool could now be set to lose two of their most important players, with a report revealing the duo are now close to signing for the same club.

Reds could be set to lose their key players

There is still a great deal of doubt over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with all three players able to leave for free at the end of the season if they don't agree terms on a new deal.

Salah has been linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League for quite some time, and Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has insisted the move can still happen if the Egyptian pushes for it.

"When it comes to Salah and Saudi Arabia, it's a case of once bitten, twice shy. The Saudis tried 18 months ago to sign Salah.

"Al Ittihad made a bid that was supposed to be worth up to £150m but that was rejected and Salah decided to stay at Liverpool. They've always been very careful since then about making another move for Salah.

"What we've consistently been told is if Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia, his representatives need to get in touch and they will make it happen. They would love to have Salah playing in the Saudi Pro League."

The 32-year-old has been outspoken about his disappointment that Liverpool have failed to offer suitable terms, and while Van Dijk has been more coy regarding his future, it looks like the Dutchman could also be set to leave the club.

That is according to reports from Spain, which suggest that Al-Hilal are now close to completing deals for Van Dijk and Salah, in what would be a remarkable coup for the Saudi side.

The duo are said to be ready to leave, indicating that the moves could be wrapped up very soon, with two of the Reds' key players set to depart for free at the end of the season.

Why Salah and Van Dijk must stay

WIth Alexander-Arnold seemingly edging closer to a move to Real Madrid, it is vital that Liverpool keep hold of both Salah and Van Dijk beyond the end of the campaign. The situations surrounding the trio are proving to be an unwanted distraction, as the Reds push to win the Premier League title, and the latest twist in the saga will be unwelcome news.

Every Liverpool fan is well-aware of how vital the duo have been to the club's success since the Jurgen Klopp era, and both players have underlined their importance this season.

Salah has already amassed an incredible 31 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, while the captain has been one of the most consistent performers in the squad, averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.08.

The latest report indicates the duo, who rake in a combined £570k-per-week, are now very close to leaving the club, so FSG must intervene quickly by making suitable contract offers of their own, or they risk derailing Arne Slot's side's title bid.