Mohamed Salah is one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League - and has been for some time now. Liverpool will continue to turn to the Egyptian this season as they attempt to right the wrongs of last season.

The Reds host Aston Villa on September 3rd - the first Premier League matchday after the transfer window. It's an enormous game for both teams, of course, with Villa looking to stamp their authority after a rather exciting summer so far under Unai Emery.

So with Liverpool needing Salah at his best, how does he typically do against Aston Villa? We at Football FanCast have had a look into the stats to find out.

What is Mohamed Salah's goals record vs Aston Villa?

Mohamed Salah typically has a good record against everyone - he's been that good since joining Liverpool in 2017. His record against Villa is no different.

In nine meetings with the club, Salah has scored six times. While it's far from the most he's managed against a club, it's actually one of his best goals-to-game records. In fact, only four or five are better.

As for the Premier League, Salah's record is five goals in eight games. Again, it's a very positive one and suggests that, more often than not, the forward hurts Villa.

What is Mohamed Salah's assists record vs Aston Villa?

Salah's assist record isn't far behind his goal record. He's managed four in his nine games, with all of them coming in the eight Premier League meetings.

There are only four clubs against whom Salah has assisted more than four times. The 31-year-old has faced all of them at least three more times than he has Villa, too, suggesting his record could be far better.

What was Mohamed Salah's best game vs Aston Villa?

Well this one is hard to judge. Salah's goals have all come in different games - except for two. There was one game where he managed to score twice against Villa, but it was also a game where everything went wrong.

Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa back in late 2020 - one of the worst performances in their history. Salah, though, scored both goals for Liverpool and was a little unlucky not to have more. We feel a little silly saying that was his best game against them, however.

So maybe we'll go for the away fixture last season. Salah scored and assisted in a 3-1 win. That's all nice and positive.

What is Mohamed Salah's head-to-head record vs Aston Villa?

Liverpool have been one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League since Salah's arrival. As a result, their head-to-head record is pretty fantastic against everyone not named 'Manchester City'.

That's reflected here. Salah has won seven of his nine meetings with Villa, drawing one and losing one. The loss was spectacular, of course, as the Reds suffered a 7-2 disaster. The draw was notable, too, if only because it was the latest meeting between the two sides.

The non-Premier League meeting is worth a mention, too. Salah started in an FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Villa Park, where he scored in a 4-1 win back in 2021.

Who has Mohamed Salah scored against the most?

It's a sign of just how important Salah is to Liverpool that the three clubs against whom he's scored the most are Manchester United followed by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

His record against United is simply sensational. Salah has 12 goals in 12 games - along with four assists. It's hard to imagine any other player can boast a record like that against the Red Devils.

It's not quite the same story against City. He's faced them 19 times in his career, scoring 11 and assisting five. It's a fantastic record, of course, but not one where he's utterly dominant. Then again, few players are against Pep Guardiola's side.

Salah's record against Spurs is marginally better but only because he's played them one fewer time. 18 games, 11 goals. For whatever reason, he's far less creative against them than he is anyone else - just the one assist.

How many goals does Mohamed Salah have in September?

Salah has scored a lot of goals in September and he typically smashes it that month. In total, he's scored 29 goals in September in his career - and that includes for clubs before he moved to Liverpool.

15 of those came for the Reds and it's worth mentioning September 2021 - Salah scored six times in that month alone as he started the campaign in blistering form. Every September opponent suffered at least one goal from the Egyptian.

How many goals does Mohamed Salah have in his career?

Salah has 313 goals in his career for club and country. 49 of those were for Egypt.

Of course, the vast majority of his club goals have been for Liverpool. Of 264 club goals, 187 have been for the Reds, over 5x more than for any other club. 34 came for AS Roma, nine for Fiorentina, two for Chelsea, 20 for FC Basel, and another 12 for El Mokawloon - his first senior club in Egypt.

None of this is particularly surprising, given Salah's reputation as a goalscorer exploded once he moved to Anfield. He quickly became one of the world's deadliest strikers - a reputation he still very much holds.

How many Premier League goals does Mohamed Salah have?

Salah has scored 140 Premier League goals in his career - good enough for 14th all-time in the competition. Not all of those came for Liverpool, though, as the Egyptian did score twice for Chelsea in the top flight.

Liverpool's star forward almost certainly has his eyes set on the all-time top 10, though. He'd actually get there this season if he matches his lowest tally to date of 19 - that would push him above Michael Owen and into 10th place.

How many hat-tricks has Mohamed Salah scored?

Salah has more than his fair share of hat tricks since arriving at Liverpool. In the Premier League, he's managed four.

The first came at Anfield against Watford in 2018 - he actually scored four that day. He got another against Bournemouth later that year, while Salah's third came on the opening day in 2020 against Leeds United. Perhaps his most famous hat trick was against Manchester United as Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford.

In the Champions League, Salah has 'just' one hat trick. It's a particularly notable one, however, as it's the fastest in Champions League history at just six minutes at 12 seconds. That was against Rangers last season and, remarkably, after he came on as a substitute.

How many assists does Mohamed Salah have?

Assist records can be a little murky - didn't places count different things as assists. Data on Transfermarkt, to name one, claims Salah has 133 assists in his career, with 80 coming for Liverpool.

Of course, the most recent of those was against Chelsea on the opening day this season.

Perhaps more valuable are the official Premier League statistics. They have Salah down with 60 assists after his opening-day efforts, which is good enough for 22nd all-time and just two behind 20th-placed Nolberto Solano.

What is Liverpool's record against Aston Villa?

Liverpool and Aston Villa have a long, long history and first met back in 1894. They've played 201 times since then, with the Reds winning on a majority of occasions.

In fact, just over half. Liverpool have 101 wins to their name, with Villa claiming victory on 59 occasions. That leaves 41 draws for those counting.

It's a similar story just in the Premier League. Liverpool and Villa have met 56 times in the competition, with the former winning 32 times and scoring 97 goals. Villa have 13 wins in response and 58 goals.

What are Liverpool's recent results against Aston Villa?

Liverpool vs Villa has had some notable results in recent seasons. Last time out saw the Reds win 3-1 at Villa Park but the two teams drew at Anfield. That's the first draw since 2014 and the first time Villa avoided defeat in five attempts.

Liverpool won both games in the 2021/22 season by the odd goal and did the same in their second meeting of the 2020/21 season. The game before that, though, might be the most memorable fixture between the two.

The Reds went to Villa Park as the reigning champions and, as a result, confident. They shouldn't have been. Villa carved them to pieces, scoring seven times and rendering Salah's brace in reply barely a consolation. We'll likely never see a game quite like it again - it's historically bad in Liverpool's history.

The last six games, then, have four wins for Liverpool, one draw, and one gigantic Villa win.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa?

Liverpool will host Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3rd at 14:00 UK time. It'll be the 202nd meeting between the two clubs and their 57th in the Premier League.

The Reds have gone into this season after a bizarre summer in which they lost several long-term stars - and failed to replace them as they wanted to. It's not exactly what they wanted after last season, where they struggled badly for consistency and fell out of the Champions League spots.

Villa had a strange campaign last season. Under Steven Gerrard, they were relegation candidates. Under Unai Emery, they were one of the best teams in the league. They'd eventually finish 7th, 10 points from 4th - and hope to build on that this season. The opening day was a bad start but a win over Liverpool would correct things quickly.