Liverpool are yet to offer Mohamed Salah a new deal - much to the player's disappointment - and an important new update regarding the situation has emerged.

Salah's Liverpool future in doubt

The 32-year-old was the Reds' match-winner yet again over the weekend, helping his team come from 2-1 down to win 3-2 away to Southampton in the Premier League. He grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck when they most needed him, pouncing to score the equaliser and then firing home the winning goal from the penalty spot.

After the game, however, Salah admitted that Liverpool are yet to contact him over a new deal, claiming he is more likely to leave than stay as things stand: "We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands."

It goes without saying that the Egyptian's comments are concerning during a period where he still looks as world-class as he has ever been, consistently getting the Reds out of trouble this season.

The hope is that the situation changes dramatically in the coming weeks and months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also hopefully committing their futures, but it feels like a precarious situation for the Reds to overcome.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, there is one main issue stalling Salah's contract negotiations at Liverpool, with the Egyptian King wanting a new three-year deal or a two-year extension with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

It is claimed that "the length of contract is a concern for the club’s owner Fenway Sports Group" given the £350,000-a-week wages he is currently on.

This does at least shed a little light on the situation, but supporters are right to still side with Salah considering how well he is playing, not to mention the fact that he looks like he can play well into his 30s at this level.

The idea of the Liverpool legend moving on in 2025 doesn't bear thinking about, with Arne Slot heaping praise on him after the Southampton game, saying:

"That is what special players do. They can score out of nowhere. It wasn't completely out of nowhere as it was a great ball by Ryan Gravenberch. Mo is known for the timing of his runs, he finds the right moment and scores the goal."

At this point, keeping hold of Salah is arguably even more important than retaining the services of Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, with arguably no player in the Premier League this season impressing this consistently.

It is vital that Slot ensures that this situation doesn't act as a distraction to his players amid their title charge, especially ahead of a hugely important home clash with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.