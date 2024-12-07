Whilst the postponement of the Merseyside derby has left many disappointed, Liverpool could still be on for some good news amid reports that one of Arne Slot's star men is now increasingly likely to sign a fresh Anfield deal.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds' trip to Goodison Park represented their first opportunity to put things right following a midweek game to forget against Newcastle United, in which Fabian Schar netted a late equaliser following a rare Caoimhin Kelleher mistake.

After two points dropped at St James' Park, nerves will undoubtedly begin to kick in if Slot's side drop further points and open the door back up to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League title race during the festive period.

As Storm Darragh continues to wreak havoc, Liverpool are facing a storm of their own away from the pitch, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all on course to leave as free agents at the end of the season as things stand.

Recent reports have at least indicated that Van Dijk is nearing a breakthrough in negotiations, but until the Dutchman is pictured with pen in hand and contract signed, his future remains in doubt. Those at Anfield should certainly take that report as a positive, whilst also potentially celebrating more good news.

According to GiveMeSport, Salah is now increasingly likely to sign a new Liverpool deal which will see the Egyptian get his wish and stay put at the Merseyside giants. The winger has made it clear over recent months that his desire is to stay at the club and that he's simply waiting for an offer to do exactly that. Now, it seems as though all parties are nearing the end of a frustrating saga.

"Special" Salah still at the peak of his powers

In usual cases, it's understandable when a club becomes hesitant over offering a 32-year-old on £350,000 a week a fresh deal. But Salah is no usual case; he is no usual 32-year-old Premier League star. In fact, there's a strong argument that there hasn't been a better player in English football or perhaps even European football than the Liverpool star this season, and he has more than earned a new deal as a result.

Slot is among those to have lavished deserved praise on the Egyptian, telling reporters after Salah's sensational brace against Newcastle in midweek (as relayed by Flashscore): "What makes him for me even more special is that in the first hour or before we scored to make it 1-1, you thought, 'He's not playing his best game today'.

"Then to come up with a half-hour or 45 minutes with an assist, two goals, having a shot on the bar, being a constant threat, that is something not many players can do if they've played the first hour like he did.

"That is also what makes him special. If you just look at the goals, his finish is so clinical. He's a special player, but that's what we all know."