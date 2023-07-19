Newcastle United will host Liverpool and Mohamed Salah on 27th August in the third week of the Premier League season. It's a massive game for both sides.

The Magpies will hope to build on their fourth-placed finish last season, while Liverpool will hope to push them out of the Champions League spots and rebound after a terrible campaign last time out. Of course, the Reds will turn to Salah to lead them.

But how likely is it that he gets one over on Newcastle United? Football FanCast delves into the stats to see just how well Salah plays against Newcastle.

What is Mohamed Salah's goal record against Newcastle?

Salah has played 13 times against Newcastle, with all fixtures coming in the Premier League, though not all of them were for Liverpool.

He actually played once for Chelsea - the Egyptian played 12 minutes in 2014 at Stamford Bridge. That, of course, was a very different Salah as the forward was transformed into a goalscoring machine on his move to Anfield.

And that shows in his record. Salah has six goals in 12 games against Newcastle for Liverpool. It's a great haul, but far from his most dominant - that's actually quite middle of the road in the Premier League for the Reds' star man.

What is Mohamed Salah's assist record against Newcastle?

Of course, Salah isn't just a goalscorer, but a creator too. And he has a fair few assists against Newcastle, with three in his last two games against the club.

In total, he boasts four across his 13 games to go along with his six goals, having been credited with a hand in three of the four scored by Liverpool against the Magpies last term.

What is Mohamed Salah's head-to-head record against Newcastle?

Newcastle have never actually beaten Salah's sides, whether he was on the pitch for Chelsea or Liverpool. His record stands at 13 played, 10 won, 3 drawn and zero defeats.

That record is actually Salah's best against any opponent across all competitions. He's never won more against a team without losing once - in fact, the only team he's ever defeated more than 10 times is Tottenham Hotspur (11).

And given all of his games came in the Premier League, there's a points tally. Salah has picked up 33 points in total against the Mapgies - just six shy of perfection.

What is Mohamed Salah's record at St James's Park?

It won't be a shock to learn that it's very good. Salah has played a total of six games at Newcastle, all coming for Liverpool.

He hasn't lost any of those meetings, of course, and has won four of them, drawing the other two. Though, it is notable that Salah has only ever scored once at St James' - that came back in 2019 and was a game where he also picked up an injury.

His team might do well there, but on an individual level, Newcastle isn't a particularly happy hunting ground for Salah:

Games - 6

Wins - 4

Draws - 2

Losses - 0

Goals - 1

Assists - 1

Who has Mohamed Salah scored against the most?

In total, Salah has scored against 11 teams more than he has against Newcastle. As previously mentioned, that figure of six isn't necessarily a standout for the Egyptian.

Sitting right at the top of that pile is Manchester United. Salah's record against them is incredible, scoring 12 times in 12 games and managing another four assists. Manchester City come next - 11 goals and five assists in 19 meetings.

Tottenham's 18 meetings with Salah have seen them ship 11 goals, too, along with a single assist. Meanwhile, Arsenal, West Ham United, Watford and Leeds United have all conceded nine times to the Liverpool star.

Bournemouth have been the unlucky opponent on eight occasions, while Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Southampton have all shipped seven.

How many goals does Mohamed Salah have in August?

Sticking to the Premier League, Salah has scored 12 goals in the month of August. It's a fantastic haul that, on the face of it, averages out to two August goals each season for the Egyptian.

It's actually slightly better than that, however. There were no August games in the 2020/21 Premier League season, which kicked off in September. If you count that as the equivalent of August in a regular season, you can add three more to Salah's total, with the winger bagging a hat-trick on the opening day against Leeds United).

What is Mohamed Salah's overall Liverpool goal record?

Salah was never really known as a goalscorer in his younger professional days - even his record with Basel was so-so. But once he left Chelsea for AS Roma, the Egyptian started to find his feet as a true goal threat.

29 goals in two Serie A seasons suggested something was there, but no one could have foreseen his explosion at Liverpool. Salah immediately broke the Premier League's goalscoring record for a 38-game season, scoring 32 times in his debut campaign.

Overall, the forward heads into the upcoming campaign with 137 Premier League goals for Liverpool, all coming in 218 games. That stretches to 186 in 305 across all competitions.

In all, he's one of the most dangerous forward players on the planet and has been for some time. Even if, for whatever reason, Newcastle usually find a way to handle him at home.

What is Mohamed Salah's Premier League record?

Salah's 137 Premier League goals for Liverpool, combined with the two he got for Chelsea in his brief spell there lead to a grand total of 139. It's an incredible haul - only 13 players have managed more since the start of the league in 1992.

And so, even if Salah matched his lowest goals total for Liverpool in a single year (19) this coming term, he'd move onto 158 goals. That would be enough to leapfrog Michael Owen in 10th on the all-time list. He likely won't have reached this point by the time he faces Newcastle - but he'll hope to draw closer against the Magpies.

What is Mohamed Salah's assist record?

Salah's 139 Premier League goals are a fantastic amount - but they're not all he can boast about. He's also claimed 59 assists in England's top flight, with two of those coming in Chelsea blue.

That has him sitting in 22nd place all-time and Salah will almost certainly enter the top 20 in the coming season. As Newcastle know very well, he doesn't just hurt you by scoring goals.

What is Liverpool's record against Newcastle?

Liverpool and Newcastle have met a lot over the decades - their history as opponents dates all the way back to 1893. And as with just about everyone else in English football, the Reds boast a good record.

They've competed 185 times in their history, with Liverpool winning 91 of those. Newcastle have then won 50 themselves, leaving 44 games without a winner.

But what about in the Premier League? There have unsurprisingly been a fair few meetings since England's top flight rebranded - 56 in total - with Liverpool taking the vast majority of those points.

The Reds have won 33 of the 56, with Newcastle settling for a mere 11. In fact, the Toon have drawn more than they've won, with the points splitting 12 times.

What are Liverpool's recent results against Newcastle?

Liverpool have been dominant in recent times against Newcastle. Even last season - a campaign where the Reds struggled and the Magpies shone - Jurgen Klopp's side won both games.

The most recent was a 2-0 win at St James' Park that followed a dramatic 2-1 win at Anfield - Fabio Carvalho squeezed in a winner with seconds to play. In fact, Liverpool have won the last four clashes, having taken the points on both occasions in the previous season, too.

There were a couple of draws before that - 0-0 in Newcastle in 2020 and 1-1 in Liverpool in 2021. But you're probably noticing that there isn't a single win for the Magpies to mention here.

That's because you need to head all the way back to 2015 for the last time Newcastle beat Liverpool. That game finished 2-0 at St James' and was the second consecutive year that the victors wore black and white.

When is Newcastle vs Liverpool?

Newcastle will host Liverpool on Sunday, 27th August at 4.30pm UK time. It promises to be one of the biggest games of the season's early stages, with both sides looking to make a big statement.

Newcastle need early momentum if they're to prove that last season wasn't a fluke. It won't be easy, however - this isn't even their first big test. It comes one week after a trip to Manchester City as the Magpies face as tough an early test as you can get.

Liverpool, of course, need to make a statement of their own. They were truly awful at times last season, falling out of the title race almost immediately and then struggling to even compete for European spots. A late charge saw them briefly battle for fourth, but they'll be a Europa League side this season.

The winner will take a huge confidence boost from this one, then, and the Reds will turn to Mohamed Salah as their leader up top. His record in Newcastle isn't exactly sparkling, but he almost always returns home a winner.