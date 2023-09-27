Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. It means yet another fixture against Mohamed Salah - this will be the 19th time they've faced the Egyptian.

It's a remarkable number, given Salah only joined Liverpool in 2017. But his history against Spurs goes far beyond that. In fact, the forward has worn the colours of four different clubs against Tottenham.

This is quite the history, then, and it includes fixtures across the Premier League and European competition. There's the small matter of a Champions League final, too.

So just what has Salah accomplished across the 18 meetings with Spurs so far? Let's have a look at find out.

What is Mohamed Salah's goal record against Tottenham?

As you might expect, Salah's record here is very good. It's pretty fantastic against all clubs, mind, particularly those he's primarily faced since joining Liverpool.

But Salah first faced Tottenham back in 2013 as part of a Basel side thriving in the Europa League. They met Spurs in the quarter-finals and the Egyptian scored a vital goal in the second leg. Both games finished 2-2, with the Swiss team winning on penalties.

Two years later - and after a disappointing spell with Chelsea - Salah faced Spurs in the Europa League once more, this time with Fiorentina. And, again, he scored as the Italians triumphed 3-1 on aggregate.

Two years later, he was at Liverpool and scoring in both games against Tottenham in that debut season. Salah has been fairly prolific since, wracking up a total of 11 goals in his 18 appearances vs Spurs in all competitions.

In fact, only one team has conceded more to Salah than Spurs (Manchester United).

Games 18 Goals 11

What is Mohamed Salah's head-to-head record against Tottenham?

Salah's head-to-head record is pretty much always great against English sides, such has been Liverpool's overall form since 2017. Across 18 meetings so far, he's won 11 - funnily enough the same number of goals he has.

Spurs have only actually beaten Salah twice, too. There are a couple of strange things about that, notable how the defeats were with Chelsea and Liverpool, rather than Basel and Fiorentina. Salah's only appearance for the Blues against Spurs was a defeat (though, he only played 18 minutes).

But on top of that, there's the nature of the defeats: 5-3 with Chelsea, 4-1 with Liverpool. Not exactly tight, narrow defeats, then.

Overall, though, Salah's record against Tottenham is fantastic. He's unbeaten in his last 12, dating back to the first time he represented Liverpool against them.

Wins 11 Draws 5 Defeats 2

What is Mohamed Salah's Premier League record against Tottenham?

Salah's first Premier League appearance against Spurs was a disaster. He came on as a substitute for Chelsea, playing the last 18 minutes at White Hart Lane in a 5-3 defeat.

His second? Liverpool went to Spurs and while Salah scored, his team lost 4-1. Not exactly a happy hunting ground at the time, then.

To say things have turned around since then would be an understatement. Liverpool have come up against Tottenham 11 more times in the Premier League and Salah has started every fixture. They are completely unbeaten in that time, with only three draws.

Salah has seven goals in that period, too, to go with the strike he had in the 4-1 defeat. All in all, Tottenham haven't gotten the better of the Egyptian and Liverpool since 2017.

Games 13 Wins 8 Defeats 2 Goals 8

What is Mohamed Salah's record against Tottenham in Europe?

Well, if his Premier League record impressed, just look at this one.

Salah has faced Tottenham in both the Europa League and the Champions League. In doing so, he's represented three different clubs - Basel, Fiorentina and Liverpool.

The first European meetings were in 2013's Europa League quarter-finals. Salah scored in the second leg before Basel won on penalties. The second was two years later in the Europa League first knockout round. The forward also scored in the second leg as Fiorentina won 3-1 on aggregate.

So that's two ties, two wins, and two goals. But neither compare to 2019 when Salah was the star for Liverpool as they faced Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final.

This was a bizarre game, really. Liverpool won an early penalty for handball and up stepped Salah to score it. The Reds were then essentially able to see out the rest of the game, limiting Spurs to very little before Divock Origi wrapped things up for 2-0.

It's the biggest goal in the biggest game of Salah's career - and he'll likely never top it.

Games 5 Goals 3

What is Mohamed Salah's record at Tottenham?

Okay, so how does Salah actually do when playing at Spurs? Well, he's not as productive as he is at home.

Only three of Salah's 11 goals have come in away fixtures - and it's notable that he scored twice in his most recent visit. Before last season, the record read played eight, scored one.

But then you can easily argue that the most recent result is really the most relevant one here by far. We also want to note that Salah only has one assist against Tottenham, and it did come in an away fixture back in January 2020.

Not too much to shout about, then, but with reason for optimism heading into this upcoming fixture. Spurs, though, usually do find a way to shut Salah down on their own patch.

Games 9 Wins 4 Goals 3

How did Mohamed Salah do against Tottenham last season?

Salah absolutely thrived against Spurs last time out - even if Liverpool did all they could to throw things away. The Reds narrowly picked up two wins should have been a lot more comfortable.

The away tie was first. Salah scored twice inside 40 minutes to send Liverpool into the break 2-0 up. A tight second half saw Spurs pull one back but the Reds held on to win.

The home tie was one to remember. Liverpool ran riot - 3-0 up after 15 minutes and Salah got the third. It was remarkable. What was even more remarkable than that was how Spurs fought back for 3-3 as Richarlison equalised on 93 minutes.

And then we got even more remarkable. Liverpool, having thrown it away, found a last-minute winner as Diogo Jota slotted home for 4-3.

Two wins for Liverpool, then, and three goals for Salah. Spurs will be out for revenge, in other words.

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool (Salah: 11th, 40th)

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham (Salah: 15th)

How has Mohamed Salah started the season?

Salah's future was in doubt towards the end of the transfer window, putting a weird light on his form. A massive, potentially world-record offer, from Saudi Arabia was rejected by Liverpool. We imagine that one will come back around.

But on the pitch, Salah has been exactly what you'd expect: fantastic. There is a weird little quirk about his form, though.

Salah has three Premier League goals - all of which have come in home fixtures. He also has four Premier League assists - all of which have come in away fixtures. Judging by that, you can expect the forward to be at his creative best against Tottenham.

He does have an away goal, though. Salah came off the bench for Liverpool against LASK in the Europa League, playing 16 minutes and scoring an excellent goal to wrap the game up at 3-1.

In short, Salah is thriving. He's played seven games, one from the bench, and has eight goal contributions - four goals, four assists. Tottenham beware.

Games 7 Goals 4 Assists 4

How have Liverpool and Tottenham started the season?

Both teams are flying right now despite real doubts during the transfer window. Liverpool, after all, lost Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Firmino had already been replaced but the other exits required a mass overhaul in midfield.

Rejections from key targets made that difficult but despite that, Jurgen Klopp's team have only dropped two points in six games. They're second in the Premier League and look completely rejuvenated after last season - even if they're yet to manage a clean sheet.

Tottenham also had a big transfer window, losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and then not really replacing him. It doesn't appear to have mattered, though, and new boss Ange Postecoglu has them playing wonderful football and winning games. A 2-0 win against Manchester United raised eyebrows, as did a 98th-minute comeback for three points against Sheffield United.

Spurs are now fourth - four points off top and two behind Liverpool.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

Tottenham host Liverpool at 17:30 UK time on Saturday, September 30th. It promises to be a huge game for both teams.

They're each looking to make a loud statement, after all. Win this one and they'll appear like Manchester City's greatest early challenger while also highlighting that any summer doubts weren't necessary.

Expect a thrilling fixture here, then. Two flying teams that usually put on a show regardless of their form.