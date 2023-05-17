Arsenal had enjoyed a relatively seamless season until March came around, and their schedule increased.

A double-legged tie with Sporting CP added two gruelling games alongside their relentless Premier League fixtures, yet Mikel Arteta would have still remained confident after claiming a 2-2 draw in Portugal. The hope was that the Emirates would play host to a comfortable victory to see them ease into a European quarter-final.

However, what unfolded that night has arguably been the catalyst for their subsequent collapse, as not only did they crash out on penalties, but William Saliba was forced also off with a suspected muscle injury in his back.

This kickstarted a weekly inquest into his potential return, which shockingly is yet to come. The Frenchman remains out, and their title hopes have since been scuppered.

In the games that followed, Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior have been called into action to replace the 22-year-old, with varied success. Of their last seven league matches, where a possible 21 points were available to maintain their battle with Manchester City, the Gunners claimed just nine.

It is clear that suitable backup is a requisite if Arteta is to once again mount a more assured title charge next season, and this summer marks an opportunity to claim just that.

It seems the Spaniard has already identified this, and is making the necessary moves to bring Mohamed Simakan to north London.

Will Mohamed Simakan join Arsenal?

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, journalist Chris Wheatley gave his verdict on these rumours that could prove fruitful should RB Leipzig be willing to sell.

He said:

"We know they’re looking at Mohamed Simakan, he’s a player they really do like, he is on the shortlist and Mikel Arteta will try to bring that player in this summer.

“Arsenal are looking for a right-back below the age of 24. They want someone athletic who suits that Premier League, fluid style that Arteta likes to play."

With a wonderful versatility and given Paris Saint-Germain were quoted a reported €40m (£35m) last summer, perhaps a coup is set to be claimed to answer their defensive prayers.

Who is Mohamed Simakan?

As a multi-positional asset who has starred in various roles this season for his German outfit, 35 appearances in all competitions is an admirable return, especially considering the offensive output the 23-year-old has enjoyed, with three goals and eight assists.

It is this penchant for kick-starting attacks, as well as his defensive solidity, that likens the Frenchman to Saliba; their shared nationality aiding in the comparison too.

After all, when compared to other centre-backs across Europe's elite five divisions, Simakan ranks among the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90 as well as the top 13% for attempted passes per 90.

Arsenal's defensive stalwart too excels in the latter but instead ranks in the top 8% for passes attempted per 90, whilst also maintaining a 90% dribble success rate in the league.

Saliba has combined this with 1.3 tackles and three clearances per game, which is just ahead of the 0.8 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game of his compatriot, but you have to consider the fact that the bulk of his appearances for Leipzig this season have come at right-back.

Having already been lauded as a "phenomenon" by his former Strasbourg reserve coach Francois Keller, it seems that Arteta's scouting prowess has unearthed the perfect man to step in should the unthinkable repeat itself next year.