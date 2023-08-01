Arsenal have enjoyed plenty of successes when dipping into the Dutch market, but they could be set to emulate one of their best moves should they swoop again this summer...

Is Mohammed Kudus leaving Ajax?

The man in question is Mohammed Kudus, who has garnered widespread attention for his fine displays in both an Ajax and a Ghana shirt. He has come a long way from last summer's protracted move to Everton, with Chelsea and the Gunners now battling over his signature according to Football Transfers.

However, it is noted that Mikel Arteta will first have to trim down his bloated squad before stumping up the £40m asking price. Fortunately, they seem to be blessed with time to make the deal happen, given the 22-year-old reportedly favours a move to the Emirates as it will play host to Champions League football next season.

With Marc Overmars, Thomas Vermaelen, and more recently Jurrien Timber all having traded the Eredivisie for north London, perhaps the youngster could be the latest star to tread that same path.

If there is any who he will hope to personally emulate though from within that category, it would likely be Robin van Persie.

How many goals has Mohammed Kudus scored?

Last campaign truly marked a breakout one for Kudus, who despite having risen to prominence before that, announced himself as capable of starring on the biggest stage.

His 18-goal haul across all competitions was supplemented by a further seven assists, and the Ghana international would even translate such form into the World Cup too, as he scored twice in three matches whilst maintaining a 7.70 average rating, the best of anyone from his country.

These displays led teammate Calvin Bassey to laud the trickster, branding him a "starboy" and suggesting he was "on fire". His 7.07 average rating in the Eredivisie actually would have made him Arteta's seventh-best performer from last season, sure to bring added firepower to bolster the wide ranks.

Should he choose north London as his next destination, Van Persie is marked as the outstanding export from the Dutch league to have made that move. Joining as a fresh-faced youngster in 2004, he would go on to play 278 times for Arsenal, rising to become their captain whilst also scoring 132 goals.

Although his Manchester United exit was somewhat unceremonious, Arsene Wenger attested he was a remarkable player who enjoyed periods where he was impossibly lethal in front of goal:

"He [Robin van Persie] is in a period where he doesn't have to look for goals, they just come naturally for him, and he's always in the right place at the right moment. He got two again tonight from positions where it looks easy, but it's not easy, because he understands the game so well.

"At the moment I believe Robin van Persie is an exceptional player. He takes advantage of our attacking style. I hope we can keep him for a long time. He is completely dedicated; it is not always obvious to put a striker as captain but he is exceptional."

In 2013, Swansea City striker Michu even suggested he was "the best striker in the world".

He left a legacy at the club that is still remembered with fondness today, even if it was a tenure not littered with major honours. The Dutchman would claim just one FA Cup whilst at Arsenal, yet won the Premier League immediately after joining their Manchester rivals.

Kudus will hope to go one further, by not only emulating Van Persie's exceptional personal career, but surpassing his ability to chase silverware under Arteta's leadership.