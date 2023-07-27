Arsenal could be set to once again get one over on a rival, with a recent transfer revelation that will give Gunners fans even more ammunition...

Is Mohammed Kudus joining Arsenal?

The latest comes per FootballTransfers, who suggest that Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus has expressed a strong preference to move to the Emirates over Chelsea, despite alternative reports claiming their financial situation left them in the driving seat.

Should Mikel Arteta seek to make the move a reality, it would mark the second time he has bested their west London rivals, having snatched Kai Havertz from their clutches earlier in the window.

It is noted that Champions League football has had a huge say in the decision of the 22-year-old gem, which Mauricio Pochettino cannot offer following the torrid campaign his side endured just before his arrival.

However, the £40m price tag will likely only be matched by the north London outfit should they first offload some of the deadwood.

Kudus' preference to sign for them could give them ample time to do so, without the worry that he might choose to move elsewhere.

Is Mohammed Kudus any good?

The arrival of such a creative and dynamic attacker could revolutionise Arteta's play style, offering a new star with a differing skillset from most of his current squad.

With the ability to shine on the flank, as a number ten or even up front, his versatility will make him the perfect asset for an interchanging and free-flowing system that has earned such fine recent success.

The quality Kudus boasts will likely not only help him stand out amongst all the talent he would join but also help them reach new heights as well.

Even Martin Odegaard, who enjoyed his finest personal campaign yet most recently, would likely see improvements when partnered with the trickster.

After all, he has the athleticism, flamboyance and direct style to draw attention from the opposition, creating ample space for the deadly creator that is their Norwegian ace.

Last season saw him score 15 in all competitions, assisting a further eight as they came so close to the title.

And yet, these were figures easily surpassed by Kevin De Bruyne, who posted 41 goal contributions in all competitions as his side battled on all fronts.

Their eventual treble win cemented his status as one of the game's finest midfielders, and the level that Arsenal's 24-year-old captain will seek to surpass.

It is worth noting that the Belgian achieved such a feat surrounded by the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden in the midfield, all of whom pose their own separate goal threat.

They posted 18, 15 and 23 goal contributions respectively across all competitions last term too, which is bound to give more space to their 32-year-old star man as the opposition is left bamboozled at the various threats they must quell.

Should Arteta start to add that kind of firepower around Odegaard, and he would too see an improvement in numbers for his creative leader. After all, not only would the space afforded to give him more time to create and score, but he would have even more lethal finishers with which to finish off his mesmeric passes.

Kudus would be a fine step in that direction, given he scored 18 times and assisted a further seven last campaign despite the struggles of his side. This even led his teammate Calvin Bassey to brand him a "starboy", also noting that "he's on fire".

To further announce him as a threat capable of providing the space that would help the former Real Madrid wonderkid surpass De Bruyne, when compared against other attacking midfielders across Europe he ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

He is the all-around offensive threat, and his presence could be the catalyst that truly bridges the gap between Arsenal and the history-makers Manchester City.