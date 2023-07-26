Arsenal have once again been implicated in a transfer saga, and if their form from this window is anything to go by, the others involved should start worrying.

How much would Mohammed Kudus cost?

The latest on their pursuit of Mohammed Kudus comes courtesy of journalist Ben Jacobs, who took to Caught Offside to claim: "Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 and is keen to leave. He has already rejected a one-year extension back in April.

“The Arsenal interest is genuine as well, although they won’t move prior to outgoings. They made contact a couple of weeks ago. Brighton are also in the race. Kudus is going to cost about £40m."

With Chelsea thought to be sniffing around the Ajax star too, that reported price tag could cull that list of suitors and leave the free-spending Gunners to secure this deal alone.

Given they saw off Real Madrid to tie down Kai Havertz and thwarted Manchester City to sign Declan Rice, the theme seems to be that if they want a player this summer, they will get him.

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

Whilst Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are near-irreplaceable in their wide roles, Leandro Trossard proved what an injection of some fresh ideas can bring to a squad that is already on top.

Joining in January, the Belgian would record eight goal contributions in his first 11 league games for the Emirates outfit, helping prolong their title charge before the eventual collapse.

It could be argued that the failure to secure that honour came down to a lack of depth, which is something that has been rectified massively this summer. However, on the wing they still remain unimproved after such a fine window, leaving the three names mentioned as the only options before having to resort to Reiss Nelson.

Saka's potential absence would hurt in particular, given just how influential he has grown to be within this squad. Despite being just 21 years old, last season saw him enjoy one of his finest, building upon an 11-goal haul from the year before to score 15 and assist a further 11 in all competitions.

He finished as the club's joint-top scorer and featured in every single league match to emphasise his importance.

However, that reliance did understandably lead to a drop-off, as the England international endured a nine-game period where he would score just once at the back end of the campaign. For moments like this, when the youngster is in desperate need of rest, Kudus would provide the perfect alternative.

The Ghanaian trickster is too famed for his wicked left foot, preferring to cut inside from the right flank to devastating effect.

Last term saw him perfect such a movement, resulting in 18 goals and seven assists for the 22-year-old across all competitions. This came years after journalist Ives Galarcep had outlined him as being "outstanding" even then.

FBref helps further these similarities, as when compared against other wingers in the eight leagues most similar to the Eredivisie, Kudus ranks in the top 6% for total shots per 90, the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90 and the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

He too poses a consistent offensive threat, capable of beating his man and troubling the keeper with ease.

Former Gunners favourite Kevin Campbell sought to supplement that notion too, claiming: "I remember watching him for Ajax and I was very impressed with him.

"He actually plays a bit like Saka at times, where he welcomes the contact and shifts away from it. He can play attacking midfield, up front or on the right, for £40m he’s great value for money."

For a price that is certainly affordable for a club of such stature and a play style that closely matches their star asset, it marks a no-brainer for Arteta to take a punt and finally give Saka a rest without fear of a dramatic dip in quality.