Manchester United will have to act quickly if they are to poach a transfer target from a rival, even if it is to copy one of their star assets.

Is Mohammed Kudus joining Manchester United?

Although The Athletic has reported that Chelsea are the latest to move to sign Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, their interest is long prefaced by the Red Devils' fascination with the Ghanaian trickster for whom the list of suitors only seems to grow.

Whilst links have been sparse since that March report, they could seek to reignite that desire to sign Erik ten Hag's former star in order to prevent their rivals from improving.

Funnily enough, the acquisition of the 22-year-old could actually provide the Old Trafford outfit with their own version of the Blues' new star man, replicating Christopher Nkunku.

However, the reported £40m price tag could prove a stumbling block for a side that has already spent big this summer, and likely have a new striker higher on their priority list.

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

Last season marked a true breakout year for the versatile young ace, whose performances at the World Cup made many stand up and take note of just how influential he had been for his side. He maintained a 7.70 average rating despite their group-stage exit, scoring twice in just three games, via Sofascore.

Even during the 2021/22 campaign Kudus had impressed, but his seven goal contributions paled in comparison to the 18 goals and seven assists posted across all competitions most recently.

It is likely why the clientele has shifted from Everton last summer to some of England's European-chasing sides now.

The ability of the magical maestro to float into various roles, showing up on either flank or just behind the striker, is what would draw natural comparisons to Nkunku.

After all, the Frenchman too has enjoyed a standout year with RB Leipzig, operating as a shadow striker just off the number nine. Such a role has helped him enjoy one of his best goalscoring and creative terms, with 23 goals and nine assists across all competitions imperious but still a far cry from the 55 goal contributions he recorded the year earlier.

Should Ten Hag seek a reunion with Kudus, he too could operate in a similar role and star, with the hope he might reach such lofty figures.

After all, he has been lauded on occasion for his consistency, which paired with his classy play style and tireless work ethic, make him an outstanding option to join the Premier League.

Legendary Dutch striker Marco van Basten sought to outline these traits, but could not resist leaving a cutting remark about last summer's marquee signing Antony:

"I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do!

"Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play."

His unpredictability makes him unique, but that is exactly what has given Nkunku such success early on in his career. He even noted himself: "I play where the coach decides. I don’t want to be a problem but a solution. But I can be up front, in support behind or on the wings. I have this ability to adapt - I like to be free."

Perhaps Ten Hag could once again unleash Kudus with the potential deal in question, taking a leaf out of their rivals' book with regard to a new role for him to fulfil.