Arsenal appear to be far from finished when it comes to spending big this summer, with a fresh report detailing Mikel Arteta's latest transfer venture; a potential move for Mohammed Kudu.

What is the market value of Mohammed Kudus?

The latest comes courtesy of the Daily Mail, who suggest that the Gunners are now interested in prying Kudus from Ajax.

Having already welcomed Kai Havertz (24), Declan Rice (24) and Jurrien Timber (22) this summer, the 22-year-old trickster would align with this youth-focused philosophy whilst providing some additional firepower from midfield.

Whilst the report suggests that the Amsterdam outfit will command a £40m fee for his services, it also notes that Edu retains a focus on trimming the squad before wading back out into the market.

Football Transfers only value the Ghana international at €12.8m (£11m) though, with his actual price tag likely elevated through his recent outstanding seasons and emergence at the 2022 World Cup.

Would Kudus be a good signing for Arsenal?

Whilst many might assume that Kudus would be preferred from the wing, it is actually his versatility that would likely make him such a valuable asset for Arteta.

After all, his free-flowing system would benefit from a player who could enact changes mid-game, without having to waste a substitute to alter the make-up of his side. Just last term saw him feature off the right, from attacking midfield and even up front.

An ability to shift would also help unlock their new German maestro too, who is yet to truly realise the potential that was promised following earlier form in his homeland.

Havertz recorded 27 goal contributions across all competitions in his final season before moving to Chelsea, and yet in 139 appearances for the Blues, he has scored just 32 times and assisted a further 15. Unlocking him at the Emirates could prove pivotal in making the north London outfit a true threat to Manchester City.

Whilst he endured a particularly profligate campaign just last year, with just seven strikes from 11.60 xG (expected goals) in the Premier League, he retained his creativity despite deputising as a central striker.

When compared against other number nines across Europe, he ranks in the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 12% for progressive passes received per 90, via FBref.

Should he prove to be the link between the midfield and attack, dropping in between the lines to accept the ball and progress the play, Kudus' proficiency from any number of positions could help boost the 24-year-old's figures massively.

Last season across all competitions, the speedster recorded 18 goals and a further seven assists, as well as being his country's highest-rated player, as per Sofascore, at the recent World Cup. These figures helped the youngster reach 44 goals within what has been a short but successful career thus far.

He was also linked with an exit last summer, whilst fellow Eredivisie hotshot Antony's potential move to Manchester United was touted, the two found themselves on the end of something of a forced competition.

However, the legendary Dutch striker Marco van Basten would seek to quash this debate, as he noted: "I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.

"He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”

With the Brazilian having scored just four times in the league since that £86m summer move, this notion is somewhat supported.

A move to a rival of the Red Devils would likely see this fight between the two intensify, although Arteta would be keen to dispel such a battle. He will instead be focused on getting the best out of his ever-improving squad, which Kudus' arrival would certainly facilitate.

He and Havertz, with the former's physical excellence and lethal scoring touch, and the latter's creativity, could strike up a frightening partnership that propels this side closer to elite honours.