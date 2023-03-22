Everton’s financial misdemeanours have been some of the most damning in the Premier League, with Farhad Moshiri overseeing numerous failed transfers which have left the club hamstrung.

Financial fair play has even reared its ugly head on more than one occasion, forcing recent managers to scramble in the market for compromises and cut-price deals.

It was the free-spending nature of the likes of Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva that particularly affected the Toffees’ war chest, which the Iranian had originally promised.

The latter sought to rectify their Romelu Lukaku-shaped vacancy through the acquisition of Moise Kean, and although in the end he has essentially paid for himself, this was very nearly another big blunder on a long list of transfer failures.

How much did Moise Kean cost Everton?

In a summer of vast change, 2019 saw the forward brought in for a mouth-watering initial £25.1m fee with rave reviews from Juventus.

However, much to the dismay of fans who expected so much of him, the 23-year-old would feature just 39 times in total before returning to Turin on loan.

Sandwiched in between was a short and relatively successful spell in the French capital too, as he would score 17 times in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain.

It was likely this impressive stint which enticed the former Serie A champions to reignite their interest in their academy graduate, of whom just this month has made his move permanent for £25m.

Whilst across Europe he clearly dealt with the challenges posed with more ease, it was obvious from the start that he would struggle in England.

The £53k-per-week (whilst on Merseyside) dud would score just four times across those 39 appearances, with pundit Noel Whelan taking particular issue with his lack of proficiency.

He claimed back in late 2019: “I think he’s average. I’ve not seen anything from him to suggest to me that he’s been a good signing, absolutely not. He’s not going to get you 20 goals a season, not a chance.

“You’re going to get goals every two, three games from someone like that and that’s not good enough.”

Therefore, given the one-year expenditure of wages whilst actually at Goodison Park, amounting to £2.7m, plus the initial fee paid, he would have cost them £6.9m per goal. Fortunately for Silva, Juventus’ baffling decision to re-sign him actually ended up offsetting another huge outlay.

He got lucky, because this could have plunged the club further into financial disarray had they not been bailed out.