Arsenal's recent form has seen the Premier League title slip somewhat out of their grasp, as they relinquished the driving seat to the omnipresent and unstoppable Manchester City.

Having led the division for most of the season, three draws on the run have relinquished six points, as their biggest names have wilted under the pressure of this loss of form.

Whilst there were a few standout poor performers, Thomas Partey marked the biggest downturn in form as the Ghanaian went from one of their key assets to anonymous overnight.

Often an impenetrable force in the engine room, offering a metronomic presence to keep the Gunners constantly in control, the 29-year-old hid when Mikel Arteta needed him most.

This downturn in form is somewhat blurred by the 7.3 rated performances either side of a 6.1 showing at West Ham United.

In reality, all three were akin to that latter display, as against Liverpool the midfielder's 81% pass accuracy left them scrambling for possession, and against Southampton he was dribbled past four times; not to mention that wild shot he took on from all of 30 yards with just seconds left of added time at 3-3.

Therefore, it draws intrigue as to whether Arsenal had signed Moises Caicedo in January, as they tried so hard to do, would Partey have taken his foot off the gas so aggressively? Had the Ecuadorian sealed his dream move to the Emirates, the Premier League could still be theirs to lose.

How has Moises Caicedo played this season?

It is a testament to the £15k-per-week maestro given how he conducted himself during the transfer saga that would not come to fruition. Politely asking for his move, in being denied it the 21-year-old has kept his head down and continued thriving for Brighton and Hove Albion.

This has led to an average Sofascore rating of 7.18, which is actually narrowly better than Arsenal's defensive midfield enforcer. This figure is upheld by a consistent stream of fine showings, where he has recorded 3.2 tackles, 1.2 key passes and an 89% pass accuracy per game this season.

Such domineering midfield displays led journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver to brand him an "absolute monster", with pundit Steve Nicol agreeing: "Well, Caicedo. He’s perfect."

Had he been a part of Arteta's squad, as a fine option to compete with or even displace either of his midfielders, perhaps they would not have experienced such a disappointing collapse against teams they really should have beaten.

It was not for the want of trying, as Arsenal saw a reported two bids rejected before focusing their attention towards Jorginho, but perhaps had they pushed just a little bit harder for the £90m man, the priceless Premier League title could have still been set to return to the Emirates.