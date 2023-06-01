Arsenal have taken a giant step towards bringing a new star to the Emirates, as Mikel Arteta seeks to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Arsenal?

That's according to FootballTransfers, who claim that the Gunners have agreed personal terms with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Having ironed out those details in January, where they saw two bids rejected by the Seagulls before giving up on their pursuit, the player and club have remained in contact ever since, with this summer move likely in mind.

The report goes on to state a fresh asking price too, with £75m said to be enough to pry the Ecuador international from the south coast.

Despite this breakthrough, they will still have to battle with Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature, who both remain in the race.

Is Moises Caicedo better than Jorginho?

Whilst this move would only bolster an already impressive midfield in north London, it is one which Jorginho will likely abhor given it will further reinforce his status as a backup.

Having moved for just £12m in January, the 31-year-old would go on to feature in 14 games for the Gunners before the campaign's conclusion, actually impressing at times with his 86% pass accuracy and 1.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

However, these are figures swiftly surpassed when compared to Caicedo's outstanding year, which led Sports Scientist Dr Rajpal Brar to brand him a "physical monster".

Having maintained a 7.08 average rating himself, this is a figure buoyed by his 89% pass accuracy, 1.2 key passes and 2.7 tackles per game, via Sofascore. He is relentless yet calm on the ball, and his youthful energy is something the Italy international simply cannot compete with.

Even in 2019 journalist Mark Ogden suggested Jorginho was "slow and toothless with his passing"; a claim which is only set to have been exacerbated with age.

Meanwhile, his potential new teammate is instead the future of the Premier League, with South American football expert Tim Vickery having branded him a "special talent" back in 2021.

This is a notion that the youngster seems to emphasise with each passing week, and as such he has become one of the outstanding performers on the continent in his key attributes.

Whilst Jorginho is often lauded for his tackling and ball-playing skills, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, Caicedo is instead the one who ranks in the top 6% for pass accuracy and the top 12% for tackles and interceptions per 90, via FBref.

Everything the former Chelsea maestro excels at, it could be argued that Brighton's main man does better.

Therefore, Arsenal's potential deal to sign him could make the £110k-per-week stalwart obsolete.