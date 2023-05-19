Arsenal have already started to be linked with a host of top talent all of whom can take them to the next level, after what seems set to be a failed attempt this season to take the Premier League crown from Manchester City.

Last summer marked a turning point for the club, and yet this upcoming window might prove to be even more imperative if Mikel Arteta is to maintain their challenge without allowing Pep Guardiola to run away with control of the division.

Delving into the rest of the league reveals a wealth of talent, ripe for plucking should Edu be willing to stump up the necessary funds. After all, given the campaign they have enjoyed, the Emirates has once again become an attractive proposition for top players.

Therefore, they could seek to reignite their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, especially given that Granit Xhaka is nearing an exit to Bayer Leverkusen. At the very least, this young Ecuadorian superstar could ease the blow of losing their ageing Swiss general.

After all, following those rejected bids in January, his agent Manuel Sierra had boldly claimed:

"The offers were received, you see what is on the table and Moises says that he wants to go forward, that it is the dream of his whole life. That it is an opportunity that may not be repeated in life."

Roberto De Zerbi has since admitted that he may well leave this summer, only adding fuel to this already stoked transfer story of a man clearly vying for a switch to the Emirates.

However, for the £90m the Seagulls will reportedly demand, he should do more than just relieve Arteta; Caicedo could revolutionise the squad.

How has Moises Caicedo played this season?

Losing their 30-year-old leader will prove a bigger blow than it might have done this time last year, as AS Roma sought to save him from a north London nightmare that put him at odds with his own fanbase.

It is miraculous the changes just one year can make.

The £120k-per-week star has arguably enjoyed his most fruitful year at the Emirates, scoring five and assisting seven in a new creative role that has allowed him to flourish. He pairs such offensive impetus with 1.3 key passes and 0.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Although the bar has been set high, it cannot be understated how exceptional a year this has been for Caicedo too. His Seagulls side are still challenging for European football against all the odds, with the Ecuador international at the heart of such success.

The 21-year-old "machine man" - as lauded by scout Jacek Kulig - too has remained creatively sound, but such tangible goals and assists give way to three tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.2 key passes per game. For his role, there are few in the division who can compete with him, and his 7.14 average rating has him as the fourth-most important player for De Zerbi's side, via Sofascore.

To laud him as "outstanding" is a fairly common summation of the youngster's performances from The Athletic journalist Andy Naylor, who has bore witness to a truly phenomenal campaign.

Arteta will hope to see a lot more of him next term too, as the star addition to his new-look engine room.