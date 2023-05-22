Arsenal's longstanding pursuit of Moises Caicedo drags on, however a recent update is suggestive of a breakthrough that could fast-forward this deal to completion.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Arsenal?

That's according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who spoke to GIVEMESPORT about Mikel Arteta's desperation to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion star.

Having failed in his push for the Premier League title, attention can seemingly now turn to bolstering their already impressive squad, in an effort to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

The Italian journalist claimed: "It’s not going to be easy for sure because, for Caicedo, there is a lot of interest. All the top English clubs are working around Moises Caicedo, so it's not easy.

"This is why Arsenal tried to sign him in January. They wanted to be fast because they knew it would be complicated to attack the Moises Caicedo situation in the summer.

“But, for sure, there is Arsenal interest, and there has been a conversation with the player’s side."

Reports elsewhere are suggesting that it will take a fee of £90m to lure him from the Amex, £20m higher than what the Gunners saw rejected for the midfielder in January.

Could Moises Caicedo mimic Oleksandr Zinchenko?

Although many might naturally assume that the Ecuador international will be recruited for the engine room, his recent exploits at right-back under Roberto De Zerbi is suggestive of a fresh idea that Arteta could employ should he tempt him to the Emirates.

Only last week, the youngster shone in that role against none other than Arsenal, winning a truly ridiculous haul of 13 ground duels, five of which were successful tackles as he shut down Gabriel Martinelli.

Given Arteta's success in forging Oleksandr Zinchenko's role as an inverted left-back, perhaps the arrival of the 21-year-old would see his perfect counterpart brought in, to add further defensive security to the right flank alongside that youthful exuberance and creative excellence.

After all, his 7.10 average rating is largely underpinned by statistics that align with the Ukraine international's starring assets.

Caicedo's 89% pass accuracy, 1.2 key passes and 2.8 tackles per game (via Sofascore) offer a vast upgrade on the former Citizens defender, who instead has maintained an 88% pass accuracy, 0.7 key passes and 1.5 tackles per game.

Journalist Andy Naylor sought to laud the exploits of Brighton's midfield monster just last month, suggesting his relentless work rate made him something of a "machine". Adding this kind of energy to the right flank could stretch their opposition further, whilst essentially having a midfielder at full-back, akin to Zinchenko or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Granit Xhaka seemingly heading for an exit, fans might question why Arteta would sign the £15k-per-week midfielder only to play full back. However, the domino effect his acquisition could bring would bolster various areas of the team in one fell swoop.

With Caicedo at right back, it would free up Ben White to add some requisite competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre back, rendering Rob Holding redundant. This would also mean another midfielder needs to be acquired, paving the way for the true big-money deal: the signing of Declan Rice.

Should this potential new man have an impact anywhere near that of Zinchenko in his debut year in north London, he could well be the catalyst for further progress under this stunning regime.