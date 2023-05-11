Arsenal's desperation to revamp their midfield has been well-documented, with many well aware of their necessity to find long-term replacements for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Aged 30 and 29 respectively, these engine room stalwarts have arguably reached the apex of their careers in north London this season, proving imperative in a title charge that seems destined to end in failure.

Whilst they might enjoy one or two more years of consistent success from them, Mikel Arteta will know that slowly he will soon have to start integrating their replacements.

Although Declan Rice has seemingly remained the Gunners' top target for some time now, the recent information that he is set to cost £120m must have startled the Spanish tactician.

The West Ham United captain is a top player, but for that kind of money, few on the planet would actually merit such a fee.

Such a discouraging price tag could force them to look elsewhere, and perhaps revisit the failed January venture of Moises Caicedo, which the south coast outfit are anticipating, per 90min.

Expected to be available for £40m cheaper - at an £80m price tag - with three years on the England international and having experience fighting at the top end of the table too, the Ecuador international arguably could mark a bargain alternative to the potential signing of Rice.

How has Moises Caicedo played this season?

Despite recording a 7.21 average rating for the season, just ahead of Caicedo's 7.13, the underlying statistics outline the true importance of each midfield monster to their respective teams; one of which is fighting for European spots, whilst the other has only recently pulled away from a relegation scrap.

For the role Arsenal are seeking, the potential candidate must be just as proficient in progressing the play as they are in breaking it up.

Although the former has maintained an 88% pass accuracy alongside 1.1 key passes and 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore, his transfer rival trumps some of these metrics.

Despite his lower average rating, Caicedo instead averages 1.2 key passes and 2.9 tackles per game, with an 89% pass accuracy, also per Sofascore.

Such impressive technical assets give way to the suggestion that he is also a "terrific athlete", as branded by South American expert and journalist Tim Vickery, and thus a relentless presence in the engine room too.

Whilst a more underrated asset, the Brighton and Hove Albion maestro also proved his class and commitment with how he handled himself throughout the January transfer saga.

Having been twice denied his dream move to the Emirates, Caicedo has continued starring under Roberto De Zerbi with minimal fuss and maximum professionalism, helping push the Seagulls to their European dream.

Although on the surface it might not seem the case when delving deeper it quickly becomes clear that signing the 21-year-old could mark far greater business than acquiring Rice for the crazy touted fee.