Chelsea are in desperate need of some key reinforcements, despite their free-spending nature since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club.

Having welcomed Graham Potter in for a hefty sum and handed him countless January additions, the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was dismissed in the same season, with Frank Lampard selected to warm the seat until Mauricio Pochettino's imminent arrival.

When the Argentine does make his controversial return to English football, joining the bitter rivals of his former employers Tottenham Hotspur, he will be keen to spearhead the recruitment to avoid further bloating his squad and suffering from the same issues as his predecessor.

However, one thing which will be of paramount importance to the hierarchy is getting their British transfer record signing performing to the levels that his £106.8m fee merits.

Therefore, he must worry not about spending big once more, if it means securing Enzo Fernandez the perfect midfield partner.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

Although Moises Caicedo has been a long-term target of Arsenal, new information has come to light that suggests he has now become the top priority for the inbound 51-year-old manager seeking to kickstart his revolution in west London.

Journalist Simon Phillips detailed such a pursuit, noting in the Talk Chelsea SubStack: "He [Pochettino] has communicated that he wants a new six as priority, and the double pivot in his system is the most important position.

“Unless there is a miracle, Chelsea won’t be landing Declan Rice this summer (it’s not over yet). And incidentally, yesterday I was told by a top source that Chelsea have placed Caicedo as their number one priority for midfield this summer. This has been approved by the decision-makers and Pochettino, Chelsea want Caicedo and will move for him very soon."

The Ecuador international is expected to cost upwards of £90m this summer.

Would Moises Caicedo shine at Chelsea?

As number sixes go, there are few across Europe who have shone as brightly as the 21-year-old.

Defensively unstoppable and a surprise creative star too, the Seagulls' unprecedented campaign would have been nowhere near as successful without the exploits of this midfield workhorse.

After all, his 7.10 average rating is upheld by an impressive 1.5 interceptions, 2.8 tackles and 1.2 key passes per game (via Sofascore), with it no surprise to see him branded a "machine" by journalist Andy Naylor given his unparalleled tireless attitude.

This ability to create from deep whilst offering security to the back four would offer the necessary foundation for Fernandez to then flourish, showcasing his true creative assets that have been somewhat stifled this season.

Despite that, the 22-year-old has still managed one key pass and 2.6 tackles per game, keeping things ticking with his 89% pass accuracy too, via Sofascore.

With these two together in the engine room, few would dare challenge such a formidable pairing that could dominate the Premier League for the next decade.

Many questioned the decision to spend so big on the Argentina international, but should Caicedo's arrival finally unleash his potential, this near-£200m double swoop could be worth every penny to give Pochettino a faultless midfield from the start.