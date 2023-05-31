Chelsea could be set to replace an old favourite by swooping from a fellow Premier League rival.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to issue an update on the future of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

He wrote:

"Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told Moises Caicedo in January to stay at the club until June despite huge bids… and then promised to sell him in the summer in case of good proposal.

#BHAFC Pact will be respected; Chelsea are still keen on Caicedo but it’s 3 clubs race."

There has been little indication that the £90m touted fee from March is wrong too, suggesting that this will be a huge first deal for Mauricio Pochettino should he push it through.

Could Moises Caicedo be as good as Nemanja Matic?

Stamford Bridge has been home to some famous holding midfielders, with Claude Makalele, Micheal Essien and more recently N'Golo Kante all shining in a blue shirt.

However, one of the more underappreciated alternatives for that role was Nemanja Matic, who quietly went about his work but was imperative in the success earned during his time in west London.

As a towering defensive option, the Serbian only spent three seasons during his second stint at Chelsea before joining Manchester United, yet won two league titles alongside a League Cup.

The 6 foot 4 maestro was the heartbeat of that side, breaking up the play but using his steady demeanour to always find the right pass. During the 2017/18 term, arguably his apex of that period, the 34-year-old maintained a 7.11 average rating upheld by an 88% pass accuracy, 1.8 interceptions, 1.9 tackles and 1.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Without his calming presence Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte would have struggled to claim such emphatic title victories, with the former even telling The Times: "Matic, I cannot say that I had better guys than him in my career."

Pochettino will be seeking to secure his figure akin to the former Blues favourite, and in Caicedo they could achieve just that.

To first outline this comparison, FBref even notes Matic upon the Ecuador international's similar players list.

However, it is their shared statistics that showcase their true similarities, as a couple of ball-winning gems who are imperative in offering the foundation for success.

For the Seagulls this campaign, the 21-year-old has recorded a 7.08 average rating, with his 89% pass accuracy giving way to 1.2 key passes, 1.5 interceptions and 2.7 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

For what he lacks in height compared to the AS Roma star, he more than makes up for with an added element of energy and creativity that his potential predecessor missed.

To emphasise his defensive excellence, journalist Richie Mills even branded him an "immovable object" in the engine room just last year.

Whilst Pochettino has enjoyed players such as Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele operating in these roles over the years whilst at Tottenham Hotspur, Caicedo arguably represents a combination of them all, with poise on the ball and a decisive nature that feeds into his relentless defensive work rate.

Acquiring him would be a huge step towards taking the west London club back to the pinnacle of English football, where Matic previously led his Chelsea team.