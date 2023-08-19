Tottenham Hotspur could be set to emulate one of the big acquisitions from this summer, emulating a fierce rival of theirs...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

Despite things mostly going quiet on the transfer front for manager Ange Postecoglou, a huge blow in the form of Harry Kane's exit has surely seen those finances spike once again.

The Australian has already enjoyed a fine period of recruitment, but he will likely crave more wholesale changes in order to usher in his new era with more speed.

Whilst this window has largely been dominated by the free-spending of Chelsea, with Moises Caicedo their latest acquisition for a British transfer record, perhaps the Lilywhites could secure their own version of the Ecuadorian general by looking at who might now be available at Stamford Bridge.

Chances are surely set to be limited for Conor Gallagher with that latest signing, and with links persisting regarding a north London switch, his £50m price tag would represent a fine coup given he could likely offer similar to what the former Brighton and Hove Albion man can.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

Whilst a slightly more offensive asset than the 21-year-old in question, the England international has showcased all of the assets that made Caicedo so sought-after this summer.

After all, that loan spell at Crystal Palace marked his finest personal campaign to date, starring at Selhurst Park with his patented energy, creativity and proficiency in front of goal.

He would maintain a 7.08 average rating that season, buoyed by his eight league strikes, 81% pass accuracy, 1.1 key passes and two tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Somehow, the 23-year-old manages to be both combative and classy, with his tireless press having been lauded by The Athletic's Mike Stavrou:

"Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

It seems like Mauricio Pochettino has been blinded by the lucrative light that Caicedo's potential arrival offered, and seems set to overlook Gallagher and all his talents.

This is made especially frustrating when comparing that aforementioned standout campaign with the former Independiente del Valle gem's recent term, which saw him star. He would also boast a 7.08 average rating, with only his 89% pass accuracy marking a notable increase on his new teammate's figures.

With just two goal contributions all season in the league, his key passes per game stood at 1.2, whilst his tackles increased to 2.7, via Sofascore.

Few would argue with the quality that he offers, but he has hardly done enough to suggest that he is a far better option than Gallagher, especially considering Caicedo boasts just 53 senior appearances for the Seagulls, whereas the Cobham graduate has amassed 117 appearances across spells at three top-flight English clubs.

Both are clearly progressive and yet not afraid to stick their foot in when the time dictates. However, one is seemingly worth double what the other is.

Postecoglou will be hoping to maintain some semblance of financial intelligence despite the vast funds recently received, and starting off that spending with the shrewd acquisition of Gallagher could see them secure their own version of Chelsea's new energetic midfield star for a fraction of the price.