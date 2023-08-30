Tottenham Hotspur may be pushing for an alternative deal, but there is one other star that they could seek to rekindle their interest in to truly transform their side...

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign this summer?

Ange Postecoglou's business this summer has been sharp and largely stunning, strengthening his backline with the acquisition of Micky Van de Ven, filling the creative void left by Harry Kane with James Maddison, and adding depth with further signings such as Manor Solomon and Alejo Veliz.

However, it is now seemingly Brennan Johnson who they have turned their attention to, as they push for one last big addition before the window slams shut on Friday.

Despite this, perhaps it is another Midlands club that they should seek to swoop from as well, with their interest in Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz well-documented and longstanding.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

With the potential to add key goals from midfield, as well as another steely stalwart to keep things ticking over, his €36.8m (£32m) FootballTransfers valuation should definitely be tempting the Lilywhites to reignite their interest.

How good is Douglas Luiz?

Should Postecoglou swoop for the Brazilian enforcer, he would immediately draw comparison with the host of midfield signings made by many of the top clubs this summer.

Most expensive Premier League signings this window Price Paid Moises Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea) £115m Declan Rice (West Ham United to Arsenal) £105m Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig to Manchester City) £77m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta to Manchester United) £72m Kai Havertz (Chelsea to Arsenal) £65m

All fees via talkSPORT.

Declan Rice's £105m switch to Arsenal promised to be the biggest of the bunch, following big-money deals for Dominik Szoboszlai, and Mason Mount.

However, these were all blown out of the water when Chelsea unloaded a British transfer record to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion, following a stunning season from the youngster.

Whilst he does mark a fine acquisition, for the price paid and the output they are set to receive, Spurs could actually end up with their own answer to the Ecuadorian, should they sign Luiz before Friday night's deadline.

After all, the 25-year-old boasts far more experience at their level and adds a keen offensive impetus that the Ecuador international is severely lacking.

Such form was best showcased last term, as the former Manchester City star notched 12 goal contributions in the league from the engine room, as a key figure in Unai Emery's remarkable turnaround at Villa Park. He led them from a relegation battle to a European finish, with Luiz's fine form an imperative factor in that run.

This culminated in his 7.10 average rating, which made him Villa's highest-rated player.

However, it was not just his attacking work that helped to uphold this figure, as he also maintained 1.2 key passes, 1.1 interceptions and two tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It is therefore no surprise to see he has been lauded as a "warrior" by writer Jack Grimse in the past.

Although Caicedo might boast slightly improved defensive numbers, such difference is negligible and completely outranked by the difference in their efforts going forward.

Whilst the 21-year-old would uphold a 7.08 average rating of his own, with 1.2 key passes and 2.7 tackles per game, having recorded just one goal and one assist, his influence on games is not nearly as big as his counterpart, via Sofascore.

Not to mention that, given his youth, he only has 47 appearances in the Premier League under his belt compared to Luiz's 143.

The latter would offer an instant improvement for Spurs' side, bringing a more well-rounded skillset to affect the entire team.

Whilst Caicedo will likely shine in the future under Mauricio Pochettino, as of this current transfer window, and especially given the vast difference in price tag, it is the Villa man who would mark the best coup.