Arsenal continue to be handed a lifeline in the race for a true star who they have had their eye on multiple times in the past...

Is Moises Caicedo leaving Brighton and Hove Albion?

Although it might seem like Chelsea are now in the driving seat when it comes to signing Moises Caicedo, the Gunners have seemingly remained quietly interested in the background.

After all, although the report emerged earlier this week, it was noted by journalist Graeme Bailey that an outside chance remains.

Given they saw two bids rejected for him in January, their interest in the Ecuadorian general is common knowledge.

However, it is now the Blues who have felt the sting of Brighton and Hove Albion, who recently saw an £80m offer instantly pushed back, with their demands now rising to a mouth-watering £100m.

Whilst it seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta sanctions another deal of such magnitude, it has been noted that he is willing to offload plenty of deadwood to make way for additional signings, and the Seagulls sensation could be a just reason to do that.

How good is Moises Caicedo?

To lure such a relentless midfield maestro to the Emirates would represent a sensational coup for the north London outfit, who have already bolstered their ranks significantly this summer.

England stalwart Declan Rice has padded out the midfield at last, whilst Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz offer added solidity and firepower respectively.

It seems that - at last - they have a squad brimming with the sort of quality and depth that is capable of issuing a sustained challenge towards Manchester City.

This was supplemented by their January additions too, as Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard both joined the club as they sought to maintain their title charge.

Whilst unsuccessful in that venture, it cannot be said that the latter acquisition failed, given how instantly creative he proved to be under Arteta.

Signed for just £27m, the 28-year-old immediately forced his way into contention, recording eight goal contributions in his first 11 Premier League games, many of which were short cameo appearances from the bench. In the end, he would finish the term as the club's fifth-best performer with his 7.09 average rating in the league.

He deservedly garnered praise, with his new Spanish coach noting:

"Seriously, we knew about his quality and what he could bring to the team. We are really pleased with him, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine.

“He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that.”

The hope will be that Caicedo would have a similarly revolutionary effect, with his figures last year - from the very same outfit in which Trossard arrived from - suggesting he would take little time to acclimatise; especially considering the wealth of improved quality he would be joining too.

Starring for a plucky outfit that defied all the expectations last season, he maintained a 7.08 average rating in the league, buoyed by his 89% pass accuracy, 1.2 key passes, 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

For comparison, his rating would have made him Arsenal's sixth-best performer in the league, whilst his key passes per game matched that of Gabriel Jesus. He would have also stood alone as the club's top tackler too, also per Sofascore

.

Understandably, such a fine campaign drew praise - local journalist Andy Naylor even wrote: "Caicedo? He’s a machine."

Such maturity and star quality for a 21-year-old gem are truly exceptional, and with his entire career laid out in front of him, he could hold down Arsenal's midfield with Rice for the next decade.

It seems that not only would such an unlikely late swoop emulate their Trossard masterclass, but it could surpass it given the young enforcer's impossibly high ceiling.